Penn State Plans Thursday Release of Season-Ticket Information

Penn State will release further information Thursday to season-ticket holders about the 2020 football season, according to the athletic department.

The Big Ten announced its 2020 conference-only football schedule Wednesday. Penn State is set to open the season Sept. 5 against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has not addressed publicly whether fans will be permitted to attend games at Beaver Stadium. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in July announced a 250-person limit on outdoor events and gatherings, a restriction still in place.

Penn State's athletic department recently conducted a second survey of fans, in which it proposed a "students-only game" at Beaver Stadium. The survey asked season-ticket holders whether they would be willing to donate a portion of their allotment to conduct such a game.

Penn State President Eric Barron has said that attendance at home games would be "highly restricted" this season. Barbour said that she expects only season-ticket holders to be able to attend home games if fans are permitted. Maryland said that it is preparing to begin the season with no fans in attendance.

"For our fans, I know they’re anxious because many of them want to come [to games]," Barbour said in July. "... Before we can put out what our seating might look like, we certainly need some guidance from others. ... To be fair, there are going to need to be restrictions on a lot of things.

"... One thing I know about Penn State fans is, they're incredibly passionate. I know for those who can't get into the stadium, they're going to want to tailgate, they're going to want to be there for the team arrival or any traditional Penn State activities. All of that is still to be seen, and still to understand what conditions we will be in when we do start to play."

