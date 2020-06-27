Penn State Players Find Alternative Home at State College High

Swing by State College High sometime and you might find quarterback Sean Clifford throwing to his receivers or kickers Jake Pinegar and Jordan Stout practicing field goals.

With their voluntary workouts limited, some Penn State players have found an alternative off-campus at the nearby high school.

"It's pretty popular since we don't have access to the practice fields right now," Pinegar said.

Penn State is about to enter its third week of voluntary workouts, most of which are taking place in the program's Holuba Hall indoor facility. These initial voluntary sessions will continue through July 12, according to the NCAA's modified summer workout schedule.

In late July, teams can begin a two-week mandatory period that will include the use of a football during walkthroughs. That period will serve as an introduction to training camps, scheduled to begin for most teams Aug. 7.

But in the meantime, since players can't use a football on campus, they're taking field trips to State College High. Receiver Jahan Dotson said he and Clifford met there before voluntary workouts even began to run routes.

These sessions are continuing, with the kickers joining them. Pinegar, Stout and long snapper Chris Stoll are working ahead to get their snap times and holds coordinated.

"It's just me, Jake and Chris, because we're the only specialists back right now," Stout said. "It's not too competitive, because we're trying to get better out there together."

These sessions are helping Penn State develop one important element of its special teams. With Blake Gillikin graduating (and joining the New Orleans Saints as a free agent), Penn State lost not only its punter but also its holder on field goals.

Stout said he's ready to assume that role, adding it to his kicking and likely punter duties. But since Stout and Pinegar both kick field goals (Stout handles those from distance), the Lions will need a second holder.

As a result, the sessions at State College High have brought both kickers together as holders as well.

"Me and Jake haven't had too much time to work together, so the time that we do go to State High is huge," Stout said. "Blake was really, really good at holding, and they did have a lot of chemistry. So me, Jake and Chris have been working on that, and I'm starting to feel really, really good about how the season is going to go in terms of holding and kicking."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.