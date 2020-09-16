SI.com
AllPennState
Penn State Waits, Often Impatiently, Like Everyone Else

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State football team continues to work out, and wait, as the Big Ten remains quiet on its plans to resume the 2020 football season.

Several media outlets, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, reported that the Big Ten presidents and chancellors had approved a fall season to begin in October and to consist of eight regular-season games. As of Tuesday night, however, the conference had not confirmed any decision, leaving its teams, players and fans to declare their impatience.

The official Twitter accounts of Ohio State and Penn State football got it started.

Several Penn State players joined the conversation.

And defensive end Shaka Toney delivered a poignant reminder that the constant speculation is weighing on some players.

By Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported that there was "no indication" of a pending announcement, leaving teams to wait another day to begin training camp.

If the Big Ten confirms the reported restart date of Oct. 17, the conference will want teams to begin camps by Friday, giving them four weeks to prepare for the opener. Most teams were like Penn State in having their training camps shut down in August before engaging in contact practices.

In the meantime, enjoy this video of Nebraska President Ted Carter scrolling through his phone. Carter started the watch party Tuesday, inadvertently being caught suggesting that the Big Ten would make an announcement.

