Penn State Players Shocked to Learn of Drew Allar's Season-Ending Injury
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton was sitting in the media room after the Nittany Lions’ 22-21 loss to Northwestern when he learned more bad news. A reporter asked Dennis-Sutton about quarterback Drew Allar, who coach James Franklin said sustained a season-ending injury late in the game.
Even before the reporter finished the question, Dennis-Sutton reacted with a look of shock. “I didn’t know that,” he said.
Franklin addressed the Allar situation in his post-game news conference before telling most of his team. It was a disarming 30 minutes for Dennis-Sutton and his teammates, who learned about losing their quarterback after losing their third Big Ten game of the year.
“That’s very unfortunate news he got hurt. I don’t know what the injury is, but it’s tough,” Dennis-Sutton said with a sigh. “Man, yeah, I don’t wish injuries on anybody.”
Added defensive tackle Zane Durant, “I gotta talk to Drew a little bit, man. That’s my dog. We’ll get it figured out.”
With under 4 minutes remaining and Penn State trailing by one, Allar scrambled on a 3rd-and-4 play, where he was hit by multiple Northwestern players. Allar appeared to roll a leg beneath the tackle and spent several minutes on the field.
He got up and walked briefly under his own power before Penn State medical personnel, including team doctor Wayne Sebastianelli, helped him to the sideline. Allar went directly to the injury tent and, after a few minutes, emerged with glazed eyes and tears on his face.
Moments before getting onto the cart that took him to the locker room, Allar screamed at the top of his lungs in frustration. He left the field without his left cleat, refusing to look up and playing with his gloves.
James Franklin confirms Allar's season-ending injury
After the game, Franklin said that Allar would be out for the season, doing so only after confirming with Allar and his family that he could release the news. Penn State does not discuss injuries pulicly and releases information only when they are long-term or season-ending and the player and family approve the decision.
“I love Drew,” receiver Devonte Ross said, “so it sucks knowing that happened to him, especially when you know who he is as a person.”
Allar’s injury punctuated Penn State’s third Big Ten loss of the season, which is trending toward being the most disappointing of Franklin’s 12-year career. The Nittany Lions were a preseason national-title favorite, and Allar was considered a potential Heisman Trophy candidate after returning for his senior season.
Instead, Allar’s Penn State career is likely over, as he has played in six games this season, beyond the limit for a medical redshirt. Allar would require an NCAA waiver to return to Penn State in 2026, assuming he’s interested. There was no early indication as to how serious Allar’s injury is or what the recovery time might be.
Allar returned to Penn State this season despite being considered a high draft prospect after his junior year. Franklin said before the season that Allar had received a first-round grade for the 2025 NFL Draft.
“To be honest with you, we went through all the information with Drew and his people, the information that we got, the information that he had,” Franklin said at Big Ten Media Days in July. “All of it was pretty much saying that he was going to be a first-round draft choice, but he's got an opportunity to be a top-10 pick, if not higher than that, and unfinished business as a team. I think a lot of our guys that decided to come back, they felt like we had unfinished business as a team and could do some pretty unique things and also help themselves.”
A bitter end to Allar's senior year
Allar returned this season faster, stronger and feeling as positive as he has about himself. He dropped about 10 pounds, weighing 235, and coaches said he looked more limber and quicker in the run game. Allar also worked on the mental aspect of his game during the offseason, particularly in studying his big-game tendencies of the 2024 season.
“I think for me, the consistency of just no matter if the drive is good or bad, interception or touchdown, just bouncing back from good or bad,” Allar said in July. “That’s something I’ve been focusing on since really spring ball, … learning how I should be able to flush things, it’s just something I’ve been working on.”
Allar finished his career with 7,402 career passing yards (fourth in Penn State history) and 61 touchdown passes (third). He ended his career with a completion rate of 63.2 percent, a new Penn State record.
“He’s one hell of a quarterback,” Penn State offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan Jr. said. “It just sucks to get that news about a guy who has worked so hard all season just to be the best person he can be and be the best leader he can be. My heart goes out to him. We’re going to be there for him.
My heart goes out to Drew. I know how hard he’s worked since I got here in January. Since I transferred here from Texas A&M, he’s one of the leaders who really stuck out, so it sucks and it hurts my heart for him to be out. We’re losing a big leader up front, but I know he’s still going to be there and be a vocal leader. Our seniors and our guys who have been in leadership roles, they’ve got to step up.”
What's next for Penn State at quarterback?
Penn State will turn to redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer as its next starting quarterback. Grunkemeyer played one snap against Northwestern, entering on 4th-and-3 after Allar was injured. Northwestern stopped him for no gain on the play.
“I know that Grunk, he’s ready to go,” Shanahan said. “We’re going to be there to help him ease into the transition of being QB1 now. But I love Grunk. I’ve got to spend a lot of time with him ever since I got here, so I’ve got nothing but faith in him.”
Added Ross, “We’ve got to put it on us, too. Try to make plays for him and make his job easier. So we believe in Grunk, and we know he'll do 100 percent.”