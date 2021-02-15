Penn State Draft Roundup: Pro Day Set, and Projecting Micah Parsons' Future

Could former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons join Saquon Barkley with the New York Giants?

Penn State's annual Pro Day normally offers a first, or last, chance for NFL hopefuls to run drills and meet scouts. This year, however, it will be their primary opportunity.

With the NFL scouting combine's traditional Indianapolis format canceled, college sites will be the focus of pre-draft workouts. Penn State will host its annual Pro Day on March 25, making Holuba Hall the center of the draft universe for former Nittany Lions.

The biggest questions will center on how Penn State's most intriguing prospects choose to work out for scouts. Linebacker Micah Parsons, universally considered a first-round pick, did not play last year and has trained on his own since last fall. He almost certainly has to run for scouts on Pro Day, but could Parsons choose to make different arrangements?

Parsons, and fellow former defensive standout Jayson Oweh, might not have a choice. Oweh would have been a player to watch at the NFL combine. Instead, he will try to distill his pitch into a Pro Day performance.

In addition, what will tight end Pat Freiermuth be able to do for scouts? Freiermuth underwent season-ending surgery last fall after playing in four games for Penn State. He's a high-end NFL prospect who will offer healthy second-round value.

Pro Day will be important for plenty of former Lions. Defensive end Shaka Toney will look to build on the momentum he created at the Senior Bowl. Offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries and safety Lamont Wade have opportunities before them as well.

According to a memo from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the league will work with college teams to ensure consistent testing procedures across all campuses. Medical exams, normally conducted at the combine, will be held offsite.

This week in the draft

NFL Draft Bible releases a new mock draft every Monday, and this week's edition includes a tantalizing prospect.

Could Penn State's two highest-drafted players of the past decade go to the same team?

NFL Draft Bible projects the New York Giants selecting Parsons with the 11th overall pick, adding him to a roster that includes running back Saquon Barkley. That would make Parsons the highest-drafted defensive player from Penn State since Aaron Maybin went to Buffalo at No. 11 in 2009. The Giants drafted Barkley at No. 2 overall in 2018.

"The Giants are in dire need of a playmaker on defense that they can move around and create mismatches," NFL Draft Bible's Eric Herauf writes. "Parsons can play as the outside pass-rusher or man the middle. They could be losing a few pieces among the front seven this offseason and the selection of Parsons would help soften the blow."

Parsons has plenty of options, as much of the league could use a linebacker with his versatility and playmaking skills. But New York would offer a host of branding opportunities for the marketable Parsons.

Further, having its highest-profile players wearing the same jersey in New York would provide Penn State with a recruiting pitch on which to capitalize.

