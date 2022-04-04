Penn State Prospect Wins Blazing Fast 100 in Myrtle Beach

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the nation's fastest high school runners. He's also a prominent 2023 football recruit for the Lions.

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star football recruit from Washington, D.C., has been dazzling college coaches (including those at Penn State) for a while. Just take a look at his offer sheet. He's just as impressive on the track.

This past weekend, the nation met Harbor in a viral video from the Beach Run Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where the 6-5, 225-pound speedster won the 100-meter dash in 10.32 seconds.

That wasn't even Harbor's fastest time of the meet. He ran a 10.29 in qualifying. Harbor also won the 200 in 20.76 seconds. Both times are among the fastest nationally this outdoor season.

Harbor is among the top uncommitted players of the 2023 recruiting class and is 16th nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. Most sites list Harbor as an athlete, considering he could play defensive end, linebacker or tight end in college. Assuming he wants to go to college to play football.

Harbor told 247Sports' Brian Dohn last year that he might consider turning professional in track. At the very least, college football coaches must be open to Harbor running track in school as well.

Penn State has recruited Harbor diligently since offering him a scholarship in April 2021. Harbor has made two unofficial visits to Penn State, according to 247Sports, including one to the program's 2021 summer Lasch Bash.

In the meantime, Harbor has collected an offer sheet that reads like a Power 5 checklist: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Notre Dame, Clemson, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin and many others have offered scholarships. On3 projects Maryland, Michigan, Penn State and Alabama as the top four teams where Harbor might commit.

Watch out for Harbor later this month at the Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia.

