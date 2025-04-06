Drew Allar's Spring Improvement Plan? 'It's All of it,' Penn State's James Franklin Says
Drew Allar's sophomore season at Penn State ended starkly and abruptly in the Orange Bowl, with an interception he took the blame for and a loss he absorbed personally. Penn State coach James Franklin wanted every player to grow from that experience, Allar in particular.
"Everybody is as disappointed as you could be when it ends, but there's also a ton to be proud of and appreciative of," Franklin said after the Orange Bowl loss to Notre Dame. "But the most important thing is that we use every experience we have, both positive and negative, to get better and grow. That's what I see all of our guys doing, including Drew."
This spring is not a reset for Allar, who had an inconsistent run through the College Football Playoff but remains among the nation's top returning quarterbacks. ESPN ranks Allar as the No. 2 quarterback in college football for 2025, citing his experience and two years of impressive regular-season stats.
Rather, as ESPN noted, Allar's next step requires "better performances in the biggest games." That's why Franklin offered a holistic view of Allar's spring and why, when asked where Allar needs to improve, the Penn State coach said, "It's all of it."
"I get this question a lot about a lot of players on our offense and defense," Franklin said. "A lot of times, it's not like one thing. I would say that's the case with Drew."
So it goes at for Allar, who was an offseason conversation topic among draft experts. Allar had an exceptional 2024 regular season: 71.6 percent completion rate (fifth nationally) and a 167.5 passer efficiency rating (seventh). But in his four postseason games, Allar didn't compete 60 percent of his passes and his efficiency rate didn't top 150.
In the Orange Bowl, Allar went 12-for-23 for 135 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He went 0-for-5 throwing to his wide receivers. That has fueled Franklin, Allar and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien this offseason, informing their plan for next season.
"He needs to take another step this year, which we think he's done every year he's been here," Franklin siad. "He needs to take another step when it comes to his mobility. He needs to take another step when it comes to his leadership. He needs to take another step in it terms of his completion percentage. Needs to take another step in terms of his touchdown-interception ratio. It's really all of it.
"There are some things we've had some conversations with Danny O'Brien, and those conversations will stay between us. But I would say, just being transparent, I don't think it's one necessarily specific thing. It's all of it."
Teammates have noticed Allar's focus. "He's just hungry right now," Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds said before spring practice began. "... He's going to do whatever he needs to in the offseason." Franklin sees a higher ceiling as well.
"The thing that's exciting about Drew, and you guys see him, he may be 6-5, 235 pounds but he has a lot of growth and development," Franklin said. "He's a young kid. He has taken significant steps every single year, as you guys are aware.
"He puts in a ton of time and knows how to prepare the right way, both mentally and physically. I think Danny does a really good job with him as well. I think the room challenges him as well. When you bring in new pieces, the two new wideouts, that puts him in a position to coach and get those guys ready.
So all those things. I wouldn't say one specific area that I'm looking for him to grow in this."
Penn State fans will get their next look at Allar during the Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 26 at Beaver Stadium.