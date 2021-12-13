Penn State Quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson to Transfer

Penn State quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Roberson announced his decision Monday on social media.

"Thank you Penn State University for the countless, unforgettable memories, and life long relationships that was built these past 3 years," Roberson wrote in his announcement. "Thank you Coach Franklin and staff for believing and taking a chance on me."

Roberson played in four games this season, most recently in Penn State's 23-20 loss at Iowa. He entered the game after starter Sean Clifford was injured in the first half.

Roberson went 7 for 21 for 34 yards passing and two interceptions, and the Lions' offense struggled in front of him with eight false starts. Roberson did not play after that game. Freshman Christian Veilleux ascended to the team's No. 2 quarterback spot and started against Rutgers in place of Clifford, who was sick.

"There's a big difference between being home in this environment against this opponent compared to that one [at Iowa]," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the Rutgers game. "I've got a ton of respect for Ta'Quan Roberson. He's done all the things right since he's been here, and two very different situations that we're talking about as well. Got a ton of respect for Ta'Quan."

Roberson, from DePaul Catholic (N.J.) High, completed a touchdown pass to Theo Johnson against Ball State in September. He will have three seasons of eligibility, after redshirting in 2019 and taking the NCAA's extra season from 2020.

Clifford will lead Penn State's quarterback room in 2022 as a sixth-year player, and the Lions welcome two promising freshmen into the 2022 recruiting class. Among them is 6-5 quarterback Drew Allar, who recently was named Ohio's Mr. Football.

Read more

Two big moves signal James Franklin's commitment to 2022

What makes Manny Diaz a good fit as Penn State's new defensive coordinator

The Lions are 'fired up' for the Outback Bowl, Franklin says