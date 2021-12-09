Penn State Commit Drew Allar Named Ohio's Mr. Football

The quarterback from Medina High threw for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior.

Drew Allar, the record-setting quarterback who is a key member of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, has been named Ohio's Mr. Football.

Allar threw for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns in his senior season at Medina High, leading the team to a 13-1 record. He is the 35th player to win Ohio's Mr. Football award, which recognizes the state's top player.

Allar also was named the state's Division I co-offensive player of the year with quarterback Te'Sean Smoot. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association presents the award.

"I don't think my teammates got enough credit for what they did," Allar told the Medina Gazette. "It always got circled back to me, and I don't think that was fair to them. Without them, I couldn't have done anything that I did this year."

Allar (6-4, 230 pounds) also ran for 382 yards and nine touchdowns for Medina, which reached the Region 1 final in Ohio's Division I. Allar is scheduled to graduate in December and enroll at Penn State in January.

"Penn State really fits me," Allar told the Medina Gazette. "I'm really excited about it because of the family atmosphere they have there. That's a credit to the coaching staff and athletic department. They really set you up for success. You just have to take advantage of your opportunities."

Sports Illustrated recently named Allar as its high school "Freak of the Week" after the quarterback totaled 443 yards of offense and six touchdowns in Medina's 45-14 win over Cleveland Heights. Allar threw for more than 9,000 yards in his career and is among the nation's top-five quarterbacks, according to SI All-American.

Allar is scheduled to sign his National Letter of Intent with Penn State on Dec. 15.

