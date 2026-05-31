Penn State Quarterbacks Coach Jake Waters Makes 'Full-Circle' Return to Happy Valley

Much of the new Penn State football coaching staff, including Matt Campbell himself, hadn't even been to State College before getting hired. But one assistant made a memorable recruiting visit to Penn State 13 years ago that nearly changed the course of his career. Now, Jake Waters is back for what he called a "full-circle" career moment.

Waters is in his first season as Penn State's quarterbacks coach after serving in the same position for two years at Iowa State. Campbell hired Waters in a quality control role in 2021 and promoted him to the positional role three years later.

Waters returned to Penn State last winter knowing the place a little bit. In late 2012 he made a recruiting trip at the request of then-coach Bill O'Brien, who was looking for quarterbacks to play on his second Penn State roster.

Waters was a junior college All-American at Iowa Western Community College and had the attention of multiple FBS programs. So Waters visited Penn State during the 2012 season for the Nittany Lions' game against Indiana. He watched Allen Robinson catch three touchdown passes in a 45-22 win and was impressed.

"It was awesome," Waters said. "The one thing I took away from it was, the place was packed. ... I was just blown away with this place and the fans and the support that you had here."

Waters ultimately signed with Kansas State, where he threw for 5,970 career yards in two seasons as the starter and set school career records for completion percentage and passing efficiency. Yet that visit to Penn State long remained a memory.

"Ever since that visit, I've always had my eye on Penn State," Waters said. "I would always watch them. Even though I obviously wouldn't trade my time at K-State with coach [Bill] Snyder for the world and my guys that I met there and the experiences I had, I always knew this was a really special place."

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback coach Jake Waters talks with quarterback Rocco Becht during the Blue-White spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

When Campbell got the Penn State job, Waters was intrigued. He worked with Campbell for six years at Iowa State, had developed a foundation in the offense and was a trusted member of the staff. Having a chance to coach at Penn State made the opportunity even more compelling.

"I was extremely excited [when Campbell got the Penn State job]," Waters said. "Obviously I know every situation is different. He's got to do what's best for him. But when I was talking to my wife that there was a chance to be able to come here, that would be a no-brainer for me.

"Obviously what Penn State is, what they're about, the tradition that we have here, and the prestige and what this place means — and then to be with a guy like coach Campbell, who gave me a shot as a GA and worked my way up with him, and he's given me those opportunities, it was a no-brainer for us. We're obviously extremely thankful for coach to give us the opportunity to come here."

Waters is in charge of a unique position group that might be the program's most delicate. Rocco Becht begins his fourth starting season as college football's most experienced quarterback in terms of starts and snaps.

Behind him are four quarterbacks who have thrown a combined five FBS passes, all by Iowa State transfer Alex Manske, who missed spring drills. Waters guided Division III transfer Connor Barry through a major change of scenery while also working with two true freshmen, Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans, who enrolled early.

But Waters said he's up for the challenge, particularly at Penn State.

"It's been a dream come true. It's been incredible," Waters said. "The people around here are incredible. And then the people I get to work with every day are guys that I love and trust. The players have been awesome, too. It's been a cool, personal, full-circle moment, being here for a weekend, and then going somewhere else, but then coming back. It's been really exciting."

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jake Waters warms up before the 2015 Alamo Bowl against the UCLA Bruins. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

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