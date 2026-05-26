Why Penn State's Rocco Becht Is an Underrated Quarterback Nationally

Penn State has the most experienced quarterback in college football, but what does that really mean in context nationally? It's a complex question that national media outlets seek to answer to varying degrees of certainty ahead of the 2026 season.

ESPN recently released an analysis of the quarterback situations of all 138 FBS teams and camped Penn State in a mid-level tier fronted by a familiar name. ESPN called it the "Sean Clifford Zone," referencing the four-year Penn State starter who won 32 games and set a host of program records but never made the College Football Playoff or beat Ohio State.

In this tier, Penn State's Rocco Becht is grouped with five other quarterbacks (including Georgia's Gunnar Stockton, Indiana's Josh Hoover and Oklahoma's John Mateer) who have a list of positive traits but a lack of elite success.

This group of quarterbacks isn't blessed with Heisman contenders or even the biggest entertainers. But if you need a calloused programmer who can debug thousands of lines of code without AI, they're here for you. It's not the most compelling sales pitch, but it's also one that pay dividends with 10 wins and a playoff berth in December.

ESPN further compared Becht's career numbers to those of James Franklin's four starters at Penn State. Becht's career QBR (67.8) is a point higher than that of Christian Hackenberg, Trace McSorley and Drew Allar combined. His completion rate, yards per attempt and touchdown/interception ratio largely fall into the same range as his predecessors as well.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht reacts during the Blue-White Spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

ESPN's point is, Becht is basically the same quarterback Penn State trotted out their under Franklin. The comparison is fair if under-contexted. Penn State installed a different offensive identity under Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser this spring, but one with which Becht is uniquely familar. Unlike other teams breaking in new quarterbacks, Becht is a quarterback breaking in a new team, not a new offense.

No returning FBS quarterback has played more games or won more games than Becht, who brings 2,509 career snaps to his final season at Penn State. Has Becht won "big game"? Not really, but he also played the schedule as it lies at Iowa State.

Perhaps his best opportunity came in the 2024 Big 12 title game, where he went 21 of 35 for 210 yards in a loss to Arizona State. Becht followed that with a 270-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 42-41 win over Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Becht, the bowl game's MVP, also scored on a quarterback sneak in the final minute of the Cyclones' comeback victory over Miami. Becht led a resilient Iowa State team to four wins that season in which the team scored the winning touchdown in the final 2 minutes. So he has experience winning close games.

That's one reason Campbell made Becht among his transfer priorities at Penn State. He's a fourth-year starter who mixes plenty of McSorley into that "Sean Clifford Zone."

"I feel that the quarterback and the head coach have to be tied at the hip because their leadership is so critical to the entirety of the football program," Campbell said. "... Rocco has always been that for us. Tough, gritty character. I don't think any quarterback in college football coming back has won more times with the last possession of the game than what Rocco Becht has during his time as a starter.

"I think for him, what I believe Penn State football is — Integrity, character, class, excellence, grit — he embodies every one of those traits. To me, I just felt like that was such a critical opportunity for him to finish his career with us and the start of Penn State football and to get somebody that I truly believed embodies what the excellence of this football program has stood for both on and off the field, and I think those things are critically important."

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell celebrates with quarterback Rocco Becht (3) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Becht enters the season having spent spring practice reconditioning his arm following December shoulder surgery. He played part of 2025 with a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that impacted his all-around game.

Still, Campbell and his staff call Becht the perfect quarterback to lead this new iteration of Penn State football. Becht might not tier in college football's upper stratus in terms of size, arm strength, QBR or wins vs. the top 10. And behind him, Penn State's quarterback situation is pretty tenuous.

But for a program introducing so much change, Becht is the constant Campbell and his program need for Year 1.

"He's as tough and as competitive as any football player I've ever been around," Campbell said. "I think he brings those traits with him, and again, I'm really proud of what he's about, and I'm really excited for him to continue to lead and grow within our football program for sure."

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