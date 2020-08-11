Penn State Reacts to Big Ten Decision to Postpone Fall Sports

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford responded to the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports by encouraging young athletes to play without regret.

Clifford, poised to enter his second season as Penn State's starting quarterback, posted his letter on Twitter soon after the Big Ten announced its decision. In it, he writes, "I know that when I get to play football again, whenever that may be, myself and my teammates around me WILL be ready."

Penn State players began the slow process of coming to grips with the decision as they shared thoughts on social media. Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton wrote that, "I just pray that I didn't have my last football practice yesterday."

Added safety Lamont Wade, "Welp, any good business grants out there?"

Sandy Barbour, Penn State's vice president of intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement that she is "heartbroken" but supports the Big Ten's decision.

"I do know that our student-athletes are a resilient bunch and will handle today's news with the same resolve as our winter and spring student-athletes did and be better for it in the end," Barbour's statement said. "We also cannot ignore the impact this will have on our community at large, including our local businesses. We have the greatest fans in all of college athletics and we know they will be the first ones cheering our teams on when we return to athletics."

Clifford, meanwhile, shared a very personal message. He was set to take over an intriguing new offense, one that returned four offensive linemen and one of the Big Ten's top backs in Journey Brown. And Clifford's brother Liam is a newly enrolled freshman receiver on the roster.

Instead of lamenting his loss, Clifford delivered a message to younger athletes.

"To all my younger athletes, you TRULY never know when your last snap, play, practice or game might be," Clifford wrote. "I hear people look back and say 'I wish I did this or I should have done that.' I am happy reflecting on my career so far that not one day has [passed] and I haven't given it everything I've had."

Coaches from Penn State's affected fall sports programs shared statements as well.

