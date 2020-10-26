SI.com
Penn State Receiver Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Mark Wogenrich

John Dunmore, a 4-star receiver in Penn State's 2019 recruiting class, announced Monday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dunmore announced his decision on Twitter, saying he wanted to be closer to home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The 6-1 receiver was not with the team during preseason camp. Asked about Dunmore earlier this month, head coach James Franklin said, "One day at a time with things like this. I can't predict what the future holds."

Dunmore, a redshirt freshman, played in one game last season. He was among two Florida receivers in the 2019 recruiting class along with T.J. Jones.

Dunmore was a national top-100 prospect according to Rivals and among the top receivers in Florida. At Chaminade-Madonna High, Dunmore was a three-time captain who caught 53 passes as a senior. He helped Chaminade-Madonna to two Florida Class 3A state titles.

John Dunmore (Courtesy Penn State Athletics)

Dameon Jones, the head coach at Chaminade-Madonna High, said Dunmore was an "absolute game-changer."

Penn State hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC. ESPN College GameDay will be in State College.

