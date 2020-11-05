First, Penn State receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said, if you're going to attempt a one-handed catch, you'd better make it. Otherwise, prepare for a discussion.

"To be honest, my room knows that we have a one-handed rule," Stubblefield said. "You'd better come down with it if you go up with one hand, you better come down with it. Because here's the deal: We've got to perfect catching the ball with two hands before we start catching with one hand."

Like everyone else Saturday night, Stubblefield, Penn State's first-year receivers coach, was mesmerized by Dotson's one-handed touchdown grab against Ohio State. Stubblefield attributed the catch (actually two catches) to Dotson's large hands and concentration skills, not to mention his athleticism. Dotson, after all, did win the Pennsylvania long-jump title as a sophomore at Nazareth High.

Stubblefield is familiar with making important catches, having set the Big Ten career-receptions record at Beaver Stadium in the 2000s. But even Stubblefield said he never made one like that.

"I don't think I have anything that rivals that catch," Stubblefield said. "That catch was legit. That's one of the catches you see and are like, 'Ooh, oh, OK.' I don't know if I have a catch like that. That was nasty. That was pretty good."

Dotson's three-touchdown game against Ohio State positioned him as the team's marquee receiver and among the most dynamic in the Big Ten. That was important as well given how Penn State's receivers room has changed since the opener.

The Lions started true freshman Parker Washington against Ohio State, and fellow freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith is listed as a starter for Saturday's game against Maryland. Stubblefield said that the best receivers will play this season.

Given how young the position is (four freshmen-eligible receivers are on the depth chart), Stubblefield said Dotson's performance will be influential to its development.

"Being able to do certain things against some of the best [defenders in the Big Ten], it gives you confidence that, 'Hey, I can do this,'" Stubblefield said. "Now on the flip side of that, how do you handle it? How do you approach this week? You have to approach this week like last week did not happen.

"... So the young guys, they need to see it and say, 'You know what? I'm a part of this group, and we want to be dynamic receivers who are impacting plays.' And I think seeing a peer you look up and you work hard beside, you are like, 'OK, I can do this, too.' So I think if anything, it's motivating."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.