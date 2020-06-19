AllPennState
Watch: Penn State Recruit Christian Veilleux Earns Elite 11 Invite

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State recruit Christian Veilleux will test his long, free-throwing arm against some of the top college-quarterback prospects at the 2020 Elite 11 finals.

Veilleux is among 20 quarterbacks invited to this year's competition, scheduled for June 29-July 1 in Nashville. Elite 11 bills itself as the nation's leading competition for high school quarterbacks. According to the organization, 15 of the NFL's top 20 passers last season attended either the Elite 11 finals or a regional event.

Veilleux committed in April to Penn State's 2021 recruiting class. He's a 6-4, 200-pound quarterback with big arm and soft touch, especially on deep throws. That's clear in his Hudl film (watch above).

Veilleux, who is from Ottawa, Ontario, plays at The Bullis School in Maryland, alma mater of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He was the team's offensive MVP last season and is a Rivals.com 4-star prospect.

Veilleux seems to be a solid fit for offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's approach. In his film, Veilleux showcases a gift for throwing an accurate deep ball and can spin out of trouble on the run. In one highlight, Veilleux dodges a rush before throwing a completion 50 yards downfield.

Veilleux has an offer sheet punctuated by the nation's top programs. LSU and Clemson extended scholarship offers before Veilleux announced his commitment.

The quarterback has been slipping some film onto social media, including these clips of some sharp throws.

Here's a list of Veilleux's competition at Elite 11, along with their college commitments.

Jay Allen (Undecided)

Tyler Buchner (Washington)

Dematrius Davis Jr. (Auburn)

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (Florida)

Kyron Drones (Baylor)

Sam Huard (Washington)

Grayson James (Undecided)

Maddox Kopp (Undecided)

Tyler Macon (Missouri)

Drake Maye (North Carolina)

J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

Kyle McCord (Ohio State)

Behren Morton (Texas Tech)

Miller Moss (USC)

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

Kaidon Salter (Tennessee)

Ty Thompson (Oregon)

Brock Vandagriff (Georgia)

Caleb Williams (Undecided)

