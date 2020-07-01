Penn State Recruiting Roundup: What to Watch in July

July normally is vacation month for Penn State's coaching staff, an opportunity to get out of State College before the last summer camps usher in the start of preseason practice.

But this is no ordinary July. Penn State's coaching staff is back in the office and can begin working with players July 13. There won't be summer prospect camps, but recruiting will continue even though the NCAA has extended the dead period through August.

As always, there's plenty to watch in recruiting, so here's a look at where the Lions stand this summer.

The 2021 Class

Penn State has received commitments from 12 players, including 10 who announced their decisions during the COVID-19 shutdown. The coaching staff will continue to recruit these players, though, since many analysts expect a wave of decommitments once on-campus visits resume.

Penn State's 2021 class likely is close to two-thirds complete. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, the team's defensive recruiting coordinator, said he expects a smaller class than the 27-player group the team signed for 2020.

"Last year we took a huge class," Smith said. "You’re going to cut almost 10 guys from last year’s class to this year’s class, so we have to be a little more particular as to what we want."

Priorities

Two Pennsylvania players loom large over the 2021 class' finish. Nolan Rucci, a 5-star offensive lineman from Warwick High, has paused his decision until he's able to make official visits.

Rucci is an intriguing prospect with family ties to two Big Ten schools. His father, Todd, played at Penn State, while older brother Hayden currently plays for Wisconsin. Rucci did an interview with The Ross Tucker Football Podcast in which he detailed what's next.

Another high priority is safety Derrick Davis Jr. from Gateway High. Davis is the nation's second-ranked safety, according to 247Sports, and an in-state imperative for the Lions.

Further, Penn State looks to get back on track with its receiver recruiting under first-year position coach Taylor Stubblefield.

Making the top 10

Penn State landed on the edits of a pair of 2021 prospects. Jaylin White, a 4-star running back from Alabama, listed the Lions in his top 10 along with Florida, Florida State and Texas A & M, among others.

And Kelvin Gilliam, a 4-star defensive end from Virginia, announced a top 10 that includes Penn State, LSU and Oklahoma.

Both players would be strong additions to the 2021 class.

A future offer

Penn State already has received a commitment for its 2023 class, so why not get started on 2024?

The Lions recently extended an offer to Bredell Richardson, a receiver from Tampa, Florida, who is entering his ninth-grade season. And he already has Hudl film.

The virtual combine

Since Penn State can't bring players to State College for camps, the coaching staff is bringing the camps to them. Penn State has been gathering testing numbers and workout video through its virtual combine, which the training staff introduced in June.

Penn State compiled a detailed series of instructions for prospects to follow in order to properly run, film and send their data. It's a creative solution to a challenging situation.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.