Penn State made some recruiting headway Sunday, landing on the watch lists of two important Pennsylvania prospects.

Defensive backs Derrick Davis Jr. and De'Jahn Warren listed Penn State among the top schools on their lists of finalists. Davis Jr., a cornerback from Gateway High in Monroeville, Pa., announced a list of seven schools he is considering.

Penn State joined Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Pitt among the contenders.

Warren, a defensive back who is entering his second season at Lackawanna College, also released a top-seven list. Penn State is among them, along with Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Davis is one of the most important players remaining on Penn State's 2021 recruiting list. A Class 5A all-state player from western Pennsylvania, Davis is among the state's most highly recruited prospects. Rivals.com lists him as the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania and among the best nationwide at his position.

Davis' film (linked above via SI All-American) showcases all the key traits for a defensive back. But one highlight stands out in particular: Davis racing 35 yards (running around a teammate) to chase down a ballcarrier, force a fumble from behind and recover it in midair. Watch it a few times.

Warren, who is from Hyattsville, Md., was an honorable mention All-American last year at Lackawanna College. Warren made 35 tackles and five interceptions for Lackawanna, which went 10-1 and reached the NJCAA championship game.

Penn State signed two players from Lackawanna College in its 2020 recruiting class: receiver Norval Black and defensive back Ji'Ayir Brown.

