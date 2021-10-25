    • October 25, 2021
    Penn State Recruiting Update: One New Commitment, One Departure

    Penn State added a tight end to its 2023 recruiting class and lost a cornerback from the 2022 class.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Penn State picked up two recruiting updates last weekend, as one player joined the Class of 2023 and a 2022 commit reopened the recruiting process.

    Joey Schlaffer, a junior at Exeter (Pa.) High, became the fourth player (and second tight end) to join Penn State's 2023 class. Schlaffer has family ties to Penn State: His older brother, Michal Menet, played the past four years on Penn State's offensive line.

    Schlaffer had offers from a variety of schools, including Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska and Rutgers in the Big Ten.

    "People say that when you know, you know, and it's true," Schlaffer wrote in a Twitter post announcing his decision. "The love that I developed coming to Happy Valley for years watching my brother play never left me. People who know me know I had my setbacks and they were the first to offer support and advice before anyone else did. That's the culture of the program. Penn State is a special place that I can see myself having lots of success at as a student athlete."

    Meanwhile, cornerback Jordan Allen announced that he has decommitted from Penn State's 2022 class. Allen, from Louisiana, committed to Penn State as part of the team's July recruiting run.

    Allen chose Penn State over a long list of programs, including Big Ten competitors such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Indiana. Allen visited Louisville and Miami in June. Though he did not visit Penn State then, Allen said the program's recruiting process made a significant impact.

    "They have recruited me way differently from everybody else," Allen said in an interview with SI All-American's Matt Ray after committing tp Penn State. "They constantly talk to me every day, and they are always checking up on my parents and siblings. It made me feel like it was home. The crazy part about it is, I had scheduled an official visit there, but I could not go because I had a funeral to attend that weekend. So, I really didn't even visit Penn State. That decision was really based off of how they recruited me."

    The Lions' 2022 class, ranked SI All-American has ranked No. 1 for three consecutive months, still stands at 25 commits.

