Louisiana DB Jordan Allen Breaks Down Commitment Decision

Do-it-all Lafayette (La.) Lafayette Christian School standout defensive Jordan Allen has been ready to announce his college decision for over a week, and the highly touted prospect just revealed his commitment to the public. Before the announcement, he went in-depth with SI All-American.

With over 40 Division 1 offers, the process wasn't always easy for Allen, but he enjoyed it and feels confident in his decision.

"It is bittersweet thinking back on it," Allen said about the process coming to a close with his decision made. "It was great for the attention I received and the relationships I built with all of the coaches. But I am happy to say I am locked in with Penn State University."

"They have recruited me way differently from everybody else," Allen said of why he chose the Nittany Lions. "They constantly talk to me every day, and they are always checking up on my parents and siblings. It made me feel like it was home. The crazy part about it is I had scheduled an official visit there, but I could not go because I had a funeral to attend that weekend. So, I really didn't even visit Penn State. That decision was really based off of how they recruited me."

One of the biggest reasons Allen pledged to the Big 10 powerhouse was the defensive recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.

"That is my guy," Allen said. "He really made me feel like it was home. He told me that I was the number one guy on their board and that I needed to come in early and fight for some playing time. So, I was thinking about that stuff and the reaction I got from him when I committed to him -- he was going crazy. He was so happy."

One of the reasons Allen can come in and compete early is because of his versatility, which is something the Penn State staff saw in him.

"They see me playing slot corner, outside corner, and safety,' Allen said. " I will play just about every position in the back end."

Another deciding factor was James Franklin's active involvement in Allen's recruitment.

"Coach Franklin was the head coach that talked to me every single day," Allen said. "Morning texts, he was the first coach to text. He was always checking up on my family and checking on me after practices and how my day went. He really showed that I was a big priority for them."

So what can the fans in Happy Valley expect from the coveted prospect from "The Boot"?

"They are going to expect a very hardworking kid that is a lockdown corner all day long."

feature image via Jordan Allen Twitter