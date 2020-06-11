AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Penn State Recruiting Update: Watch the Michigan Teammates on Penn State's Radar

Mark Wogenrich

Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger, teammates at Clarkston (Mich.) High, are among the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class. They also share similar college lists, both of which include Penn State.

Spindler on Thursday announced via Twitter that he will delay his decision until he's able to make official visits.

Spindler whittled his final five to Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU. Dellinger recently announced a final four that mirrors Spindler's list: Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU. Dellinger is scheduled to announce his commitment June 24.

Spindler and Dellinger are among the nation's highest-rated prospects at their positions, according to the 247Sports recruiting database. Spindler is the nation's No. 2 guard, and Dellinger is ranked No. 12 at tackle.

Their film shows players who are powerful, versatile and able to get downfield. Note in Spindler's film above how he plays three positions, moving well at each, with plenty of push.

Spindler is 6-4, 260 pounds with room to grow. He also has a football pedigree. Spindler's father Marc, a defensive lineman originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, played at Pitt and spent nine years in the NFL.

Dellinger (6-6, 260) is an equally imposing presence, particularly when he gets off the line quickly and moves downfield. In clips of him playing tackle, Dellinger forcefully sets an edge for the run game.

Penn State has received commitments from two linemen for the 2021 class and is pursuing more. The list notably includes five-star prospect Nolan Rucci of Warwick High in Pennsylvania. Rucci's father Todd played offensive line at Penn State and for the New England Patriots.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Nittany Lions Earn Preseason All-American Honors

College football watch-list season continues, as Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Pat Freiermuth were named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team.

Mark Wogenrich

Back to Work with Sean Clifford

The Penn State quarterback threw to his brother (and future teammate) during quarantine. Now, he's ready for more.

Mark Wogenrich

'We're All Going to Make Some Sacrifices'

Penn State sophomore Keaton Ellis details the team's first week back and what happens next.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Introduces the Virtual Combine

Without summer camps, Penn State encourages high school players to conduct their own testing combine.

Mark Wogenrich

How College Football's New Preseason Plan Would Benefit Penn State

The NCAA is working on a 6-week model that would allow coaches more access to players.

Mark Wogenrich

Lions Driving the Discussion

Penn State football players C.J. Thorpe and Lamont Wade discuss racial inequality on BTN.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Defensive Back Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

C.J. Holmes began his career at Notre Dame before transferring to Penn State.

Mark Wogenrich

James Franklin: 'I’m Confident that We’re Going to Find a Way to Make This Thing Work.'

The Penn State coach addressed concerns of those players and parents uneasy about returning.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Receives First Commitment for Class of 2023

Mathias Barnwell, a tight end from Virginia, is the first player to commit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

The Big Ten reading room: Top stories from across the conference

What's new in the Big Ten? Tap into our links from the SI college football network.

Mark Wogenrich