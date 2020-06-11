Penn State Recruiting Update: Watch the Michigan Teammates on Penn State's Radar

Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger, teammates at Clarkston (Mich.) High, are among the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class. They also share similar college lists, both of which include Penn State.

Spindler on Thursday announced via Twitter that he will delay his decision until he's able to make official visits.

Spindler whittled his final five to Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU. Dellinger recently announced a final four that mirrors Spindler's list: Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU. Dellinger is scheduled to announce his commitment June 24.

Spindler and Dellinger are among the nation's highest-rated prospects at their positions, according to the 247Sports recruiting database. Spindler is the nation's No. 2 guard, and Dellinger is ranked No. 12 at tackle.

Their film shows players who are powerful, versatile and able to get downfield. Note in Spindler's film above how he plays three positions, moving well at each, with plenty of push.

Spindler is 6-4, 260 pounds with room to grow. He also has a football pedigree. Spindler's father Marc, a defensive lineman originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, played at Pitt and spent nine years in the NFL.

Dellinger (6-6, 260) is an equally imposing presence, particularly when he gets off the line quickly and moves downfield. In clips of him playing tackle, Dellinger forcefully sets an edge for the run game.

Penn State has received commitments from two linemen for the 2021 class and is pursuing more. The list notably includes five-star prospect Nolan Rucci of Warwick High in Pennsylvania. Rucci's father Todd played offensive line at Penn State and for the New England Patriots.

