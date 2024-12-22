Penn State Releases Fiesta Bowl Ticket Information
Penn State is headed back to the Fiesta Bowl, where it has special history and an unbeaten record. The Nittany Lions will meet Boise State in the Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl, which also will serve as a quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff game.
With a 38-10 win over SMU on Saturday, Penn State advanced to the Fiesta Bowl for the eighth time. The Nittany Lions are 7-0 in the Fiesta Bowl, where they won the 1986 national championship. Penn State last played in the Fiesta Bowl in 2017, which was Saquon Barkley's final game for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State on Saturday released initial ticket information for the Fiesta Bowl, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve game from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here's what you need to know about Fiesta Bowl tickets:
Ticket requests for the Fiesta Bowl are available for season-ticket holders, Nittany Lion Club members and students. The deadline to submit ticket requests is noon ET Monday. Dec. 23. Student tickets are separate from other requests and will be distributed via a lottery.
Penn State said season-ticket holders and members of the Nittany Lion Club have priority, followed by the Penn State Alumni Association members and the general public. Season-ticket holders have access to a special site for tickets. The public sale is available here via TicketMaster. Lower-level seats start at $204.
Fans can request up to six tickets and will be notified by Dec. 24 about their orders.
Regarding student tickets, Penn State said that an "allotment" is being held specifically for students. Requests are limited to one ticket per account. The student deadline for requests is noon ET Monday, Dec. 23. Students who request tickets will be place in a lottery. Those who are selected will be notified by Dec. 24.
