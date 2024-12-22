Penn State Makes a Playoff Statement Vs. SMU — and then a Statement Afterward
STATE COLLEGE | James Franklin heard the touchdown from the sideline. The Penn State football coach felt the sound running back Nicholas Singleton generated on his 1-yard touchdown run Saturday vs. SMU. The sound, Franklin said, was violent.
"He came off [the field], and I said, 'That was a violent run," Franklin said after the game. "And he screamed at me and used some words that I can't use in this setting. He said, 'I'm a violent ... man.' I kind of agreed with him and then backed up."
This is the team Penn State brings to the College Football Playoff, one with high expectations, an even higher dose of confidence and, frankly, a bit of a mean streak. The Nittany Lions took apart SMU 38-10 in a first-round game of the College Football Playoff, coldly putting away the Mustangs with relentless defensive pressure, a run game that plowed through them worse than the wind chill and a demeanor that oozed self-assurance.
Penn State is not here to make playoff noise or end narratives or worry about what the world thinks of Big Game James. The Nittany Lions believe they can win a trophy. They're thisclose to being willing to say it, too.
Linebacker Abdul Carter, who chased down SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings for an absurd 18-yard sack in the second half, said last week that he's the "best player in college football." After the game, and his bad-man response to Franklin, Singleton said he and Kaytron Allen form the nation's best backfield. Defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas said he "wanted to go out with a bang" at Beaver Stadium with a exclamation-point defensive performance. He got it.
"I believe, truly believe, that we are the best defense in the country by far, by any means, and I think today was just another opportunity for us to show that," Thomas said. "There's no other way that I wanted to go out of Beaver Stadium than to put on a defensive performance like we did."
Penn State has demonstrated a commitment to confidence all season, even through the losses to Ohio State and Oregon. After each game, the Nittany Lions chisled their jaws. Immediately after the Ohio State game, players said they hoped to see the Buckeyes again, perhaps in the playoff. And after coming up short against Oregon in the Big Ten title game, the Nittany Lions pivoted immediately to this week and this opportunity.
"We want to be crescendoing," quarterback Drew Allar. "... We want to be peaking at this time. That's
how we want to operate and really just building momentum into each game."
Penn State launched its mojo against SMU with two interceptions for touchdowns, by Dom DeLuca and Tony Rojas, in the first half. The defensive line turned SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings inside out, forcing him into three picks, a ton of throwaways and frantic retreats from the pocket. Though the offense didn't materialize early, Singleton and Allen bulldozed defenders, behind their bully offensive line, for 160 of Penn State's 180 rushing yards. Tight end Tyler Warren had a quiet game (four catches, 33 yards) but ran an SMU defender through the end zone.
Penn State's worst play of the game even undersored its full-on frame of mind. Franklin did not hesitate, or shinkr away from, calling for a quarterback sneak from the 19-yard line on 4th-and-1. Allar lost the snap and didn't convert, giving SMU a red-zone possession and potentially leading to a huge momentum swing. DeLuca's second interception squelched that, but Franklin double-downed on the decision.
"I told the guys we were going to call the game aggressively on offense, defense, and special teams," Franklin said. "I wanted them to play aggressively. ... Don't play on your heels, play on your toes.
"I'd call it again," Franklin added. "I'd call it again."
Penn State certainly didn't play its best game. The defense looked manic and confused on SMU's opening drive, a quick-tempo start that ended with Jennings making a mistake. The offense was really shaky early, punting on its first two series and getting blunted on fourth-down attempts thereafter. Allar (13-for-22) acknowledged an erratic game but also said he didn't "care what anyone says about me, my team, or my coach."
Through it all, Franklin remained confident, almost defiantly so, in his team. This team became the first to win 12 games (albeit by playing 14) since 1994. Franklin said these Nittany Lions could have represented Penn State in any generation.
"These guys put the team first, they put their teammates first, they sacrifice," Franklin said. "A lot of distractions right now, and these guys could have played for Penn State in the '90s, the '80s, the '70s, and the '60s. No disrespect to the '50s, but they could have played there, too."
SMU coach Rhett Lashlee rightfully lamented his team's many mistakes, particularly in the first half. He said that SMU "didn't get to show our best today." But he also recognized what statement Penn State made.
"I mean, that's going to be a hard out for Boise and whoever else gets to play them," Lashlee said.
After the game, Penn State's coordinators entered the Beaver Stadium media room with big smiles. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki introduced defensive coordinator Tom Allen with a round of applause. "We didn't even have to show up today," Kotelnicki said.
Allen smiled, basking in the glow of Kotelnicki's joke while understanding what got his group, and this team, there. Allen said that Penn State "forged" its season through plenty of adversity, notably in road wins at USC, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The losses calloused them. On Saturday, they took the first step on a path to Atlanta and the College Football Playoff championship game.
"I believe it was a mentality at the top of the week," Thomas said. "We spoke a lot about going in and being exactly who we are and not letting the moment define us but defining the moment. I think we did that well."
