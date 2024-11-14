Penn State Releases First Ticket Details for Possible College Football Playoff Home Game
Penn State released information to season-ticket holders Wednesday regarding a potential home game in the College Football Playoff, establishing a timeline and ticket prices for the possible December 2024 date at Beaver Stadium.
According to the email, Penn State football season-ticket holders will have the "exclusive opportunity" to reserve their seat locations for a possible first-round home game in the 12-team field. The deadline for season-ticket holders to reserve their seats is Friday, Nov. 22. Season-ticket holders received pricing options when logging into their accounts.
Penn Sate also released the following details to season-ticket holders:
- Penn State will not charge buyers' credit cards until the 12-team College Football Playoff field is announced Dec. 8.
- Penn State will use mobile ticketing and will not print tickets.
- Season-ticket holders will be able to purchase their regular-season parking spot for the playoff game. Penn State noted that parking options will be "weather dependent and could be adjusted based on lot conditions."
Penn State has not announced other ticketing options for a potential home playoff game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State (8-1) is ranked fourth in the most recent edition of the College Football Playoff rankings and would be the No. 6 seed if the playoff field were finalized this week. Penn State must be ranked 5th-8th in the final CFP rankings to ensure a home playoff game. The four highest-ranked conference champions wil receive a first-round playoff bye.
The first round of the College Football Playoff will be held on campus sites Dec. 20-21. One prime-time game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20, and three games (noon, 4 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21.
That weekend will be busy in State College, as Penn State also is scheduled to host fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 22. In April, Penn State annouced that it had rescheduled commencement with the playoff as a consideration.
According to The Athletic, visiting playoff teams will receive 3,500 tickets, 500 of which they can distribute to their band. At least 1,500 of those tickets must be available in the home stadium's lower bowl. Prices were set to equal the home team's highest-priced home game of the previous two seasons, The Athletic reported.
Penn State seeks to qualify for the playoff for the first time. Had the 12-team playoff been in effect since 2016, the Nittany Lions would have made the field six times, including in three of the past five seasons.
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said in July that Beaver Stadium will be "ready to go" for a possible home game in December. Penn State spent this offseason performing repairs, including a winterization project, to ensure that Beaver Stadium could host a home playoff game.
Penn State visits Purdue on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
