Penn State Roster Tracker: Who's in, Who's Out for the Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State will meet Clemson in the Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, though the team will look far different than it did during the regular season. The Nittany Lions expect multiple opt-outs for the game, as well as a thinned coaching staff.

For certain, Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith will lead the Nittany Lions against Clemson before joining Matt Campbell's new staff. Beyond that, we're tracking Penn State's bowl opt-outs and changes here.

Safety Zakee Wheatley will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley, center, laughs with former safety Kalen King, right, during Penn State's Pro Day in Holuba Hall. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fifth-year senior Zakee Wheatley, who had a strong season as a starting safety, announced that he will opt out of the bowl game.

"Now it is time to work to have the chance to create new memories," Wheatley wrote in a social media post. "I will be opting out of the bowl game and focusing on the 2026 NFL Draft!"

Wheatley played nearly every meaningful snap for Penn State's defense this season and finished as its second-leading tackler (74). He made a memorable one-handed interception at Iowa and recovered a fumble. Wheatley earned the nickname "Takeaway King" in Penn State's secondary for his consistent ability to play around the ball.

Wheatley earned an underrated honorable mention on the All-Big Ten defensive team. Without Wheatley, Penn State would rely on sophomore Dejuan Lane at safety, who earned playing time alongside starter King Mack.

Defensive tackle Zane Durant opts out

Senior defensive tackle, and captain, Zane Durant was the first Nittany Lion to opt out of the bowl game. Durant announced his decision in an Instagram post.

"I want to thank Penn State University for the memories and experiences it has given me," Durant wrote in his post.

Durant started all 12 games on Penn State's interior, though he often took on extra blockers in the run game. Durant finished with 25 tackles (4.5 for losses) and four sacks, A preseason All-American, Durant was named honorable mention All-Big Ten after the season.

Penn State's coaching staff is shuffling

Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles talks with reporters during football media day in Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At least three Penn State assistants won't be at Yankee Stadium for the Pinstripe Bowl. That includes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who reportedly is leaving Penn State after one season for Tennessee.

Knowles had an erratic single year with the Nittany Lions. His defense allowed 17 points in regulation against Oregon, becoming just the third team to do so against a Dan Lanning-coached offense. Then the Nittany Lions gave up game-winning, fourth-quarter touchdowns against Northwestern, Iowa and Indiana and allowed a season-high 533 yards of offense to Rutgers in the regular-season finale.

Tight ends coach Ty Howle has moved on to Virginia Tech, where is expected to become James Franklin's offensive coordinator. And quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien, who Franklin coached at Maryland and hired as an analyst at Penn State, is leaving for the same position with the Hokies.

