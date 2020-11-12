Watch: James Franklin Discusses Journey Brown's Medical Retirement

Penn State running back Journey Brown on Wednesday announced his medical retirement from football after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Coach James Franklin discussed the decision after practice Wednesday during a media session that was at times sad and hopeful. Franklin called the news about Brown "hopeful" but said the running back has been traveling with the team and acting as a coach for the backs.

Franklin also discussed Maryland's cancellation of its scheduled game against Ohio State because of new cases of COVID-19 within the team. Franklin said that has not affected Penn State, and Saturday's game against Nebraska remains on as scheduled.

Check out the video for Franklin's reaction to the news regarding Journey Brown.

Penn State is scheduled to visit Nebraska at noon ET Saturday. The game will be televised by FS1.

