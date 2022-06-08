How the Freshmen Running Backs Made Penn State Tougher

Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen changed the way the line blocks and the defense tackles, coach Ja'Juan Seider said

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff covered a variety of topics at their media availability Wednesday, likely the last until Big Ten media days in July.

In addition to Franklin's impassioned plea to push the pace regarding NIL, here are some other topics on Penn State's mind during the offseason.

Freshman running backs made the team 'tougher'

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have been "very impressive" since arriving in January. And though they're new, they've made their presence felt.

"What those kids have done for our team, in my opinion, is made us tougher," Seider said. "They made the older guys tougher, they made them compete. The offensive line blocked different. They made our defense tackle different. Because they run with an attitude like they're pissed off on every play, which is what you've got to have to play that position."

"Nick's got speed that I haven't seen since Journey Brown," Seider added. "He can take it the distance that way. Kaytron may have some of the most elite feet that I’ve been around. He can see stuff and get out of stuff as good as the guys in the past. He reminds me a lot of Le’Veon Bell in that he can be patient and explode through a gap in the blink of an eye."

An 'unsettling' statistic

Penn State ranked last in the Big Ten in 2021 in rushing yards after contact (757), according to Sports Info Solutions. Ten conference teams rushed for more than 1,000. Seider called that "unsettling."

"I've never been a part of that," Seider said. "If you're a competitive person, you should have a fire burning. That’s what I’m trying to instill in our guys."

A starter's return

Big news here. Franklin said that he expects defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher to be ready for the season-opener at Purdue on Sept. 1.

Mustipher sustained a season-ending injury against Iowa last season that required surgery, Franklin said. Though he played in just six games, Mustipher earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

"Mentally he’ll obviously be ready," Franklin said. "And physically, he’s pretty far long. He wants to be 100 percent yesterday. Like I told him, he doesn’t need to be 100 percent yesterday, but he’s trending in the right direction."

Adding an edge rusher

Penn State welcomed Maryland transfer Demeioun "Chop" Robinson to the program this week. Robinson played in all 13 games for the Terps last season, when he was an ESPN Mid-Season All-American. Franklin said he has "very high expectations" for Robinson.



"He played in this conference as a true freshmen, so that helps," Franklin said. "Obviously, there’s a lot of work to do to transitioning to a full-time defensive end as well as learning the system, the playbook. all those things. His attitude's been great. ... I love the kid. I've been super impressed with him."

The Lions have fielded some serious edge-rushers over the past few years, notably recent draft picks Arnold Ebiketie, Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney. Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. placed Robinson in their class.

"With defenses today, you’ve got to have great corners and you’ve got to have great pass rushers," Scott said. "I feel like [Robinson] has the ability to be the type of pass rusher we’ve had here the last few years. I think he can be in that category."

A freshman linebacker arrives

Freshman Abdul Carter was at the practice field Wednesday for the first time. He is among the group of 2022 recruits Franklin expects to have an impact this season.



Though Franklin said that Carter projects as a middle linebacker, the freshman likely will begin his career playing outside.



"Obviously he looks great," Franklin said as Carter entered the practice field behind him. "He's super mature. We’re excited about working with him and that's kind of where we are, trying to figure out where he will [play].

"With the competition we feel pretty good about at middle linebacker with Kobe King and Tyler Elsdon, we've created some flexibility with him. Obviously it's hard to play middle linebacker as a true freshman, ... but physically long term he's got a future there."

The defensive 'game-changer'

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown returned to Penn State intent on leading the nation once again in interceptions. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, who sees plenty of Brown, expects that to happen.

"Tig's very productive," Smith said, referring to Brown's nickname. "He's a great tackler, he ran a 4.4 [ in the 40-yard dash] for us last week, he puts his face on the football and obviously he finds the football very well. He's a game-changer. You've got to have guys like that to get the ball back to our offense."

