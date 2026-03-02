Penn State's Running Backs Describe How They're Building a New Room

STATE COLLEGE | For four years, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton were Penn State’s backfield. But in 2026, there are several new names to learn with a few familiar faces.

Running backs coach Savon Huggins joined Matt Campbell’s staff after four years at Boston College. Campbell said he hit a "grand slam" in hiring Huggins, who will be the returning Nittany Lions' third position coach in three years.

Joining Huggins in Penn State’s room are James Peoples, who transferred from Ohio State; Carson Hansen, a former Iowa State starter and freshman D’Antae Sheffey, who played at State College Area High School.

Campbell has prioritized educating the team on Penn State’s culture and history, and there's no shortage of storybook moments at running back. From Allen and Singleton’s record-breaking careers to Saquon Barkley’s backfield dominance to John Cappelletti’s Heisman Trophy, the position has deep roots and high expectations.

“[Campbell] brings up different names who played for the university and he tells us how important that is, because that’s what we play for,” Martin said. “That’s the culture, that’s what Penn State is about.”

As spring ball quickly approaches, here’s a look at how Penn State's 2026 running back room is coming together.

Quinton Martin Jr. details decision to return

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. carries the ball during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Martin’s performance at the Pinstripe Bowl contributed to his decision to stay at Penn State. He rushed for 103 yards on 20 carries (his first of the season) and gained new confidence as roster and coaching changes were happening around him.

When Martin made his decision, however, Campbell was transparent that Penn State would seek other running backs in the portal.

“It was like common sense, but he did let me know before,” Martin said. “[I came back] because I love Penn State and I want to compete. Nothing is going to be easy, and everything you do, everything that you want, you’re gonna have to compete or work some type of way. I didn’t bat an eye.”

Martin said the room is coming together well, and he has been learning from Peoples and Hansen during this stage of winter workouts.

“I work out with them all the time, I learn different stuff every day with them, just football stuff, just how to get better,” Martin said. “Everybody’s process is different. I love the way they work and I take a lot from their game and add it to mine and I feel like they do the same thing.”

James Peoples connects with Matt Campbell

Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) hurdles over UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peoples grew up watching Saquon Barkley but didn’t really know much about Penn State otherwise. He played in 14 games for Ohio State last season, rushing for 344 yards and three scores.

When he entered the portal, Penn State was one of the first schools to target him. Campbell said he was "really excited" about the prospect of signing Peoples. While it wasn’t an easy decision, Peoples felt comfortable with Campbell and the run-game culture at Penn State.

“The whole mission is to change this place and bring it to where it’s supposed to be, and that’s why I came here,” said Peoples, a junior who spent two seasons at Ohio State. “All of us are aligned with that, and that’s something I am on board with. [Campbell] is really dedicated to that, and I love to see that fire in my head coach’s eyes and around the facility. It just makes you want to run through a wall or something.”

Penn State’s offense relies heavily on the run game, and Peoples said he’s a player who “can do it all.”

“I know the pressure that comes with this place, but the pressure is something that I know is a privilege, and I’m ready to work,” Peoples said.

Carson Hansen arrives with starting experience

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen breaks tackles against the Kansas Jayhawks. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campbell said he expects Hansen and Peoples to be a "one-two punch" in Penn State's backfield. Hansen was one of the first players with whom Peoples connected when they arrived at Penn State.

“He’s a good back, great person, and you want to be around [him],” Peoples said. “I think we feed off each other in that sense — not just on the field, but also off the field, which is how we are as people. Coach Campbell says having the right people around will take you far.”

At Iowa State, Hansen made 17 starts over 38 games and, as a senior, is the most experienced back in the room. He ended the 2025 season with five consecutive games of 100+ rushing yards, the most at Iowa State since Breece Hall in 2020. Hansen (6-2, 220 pounds) compared himself to Martin in terms of size and style.

“I think me and Quinton are very similar backs," Handen said. "We’re a little bit taller, so we like to use our vision, get downhill and make a decision quickly.”

Transitioning to Penn State was difficult at first, Hansen said. He was one of 24 Iowa State players to follow Campbell to Penn State. But through team-bonding events, the group has come together.

“There’s a lot of different cultures and a lot of guys coming from different places, but I think we’ve done a great job coming together,” Hansen said. “I’m just excited for spring ball so we can really form that team and get out there on the field.”

