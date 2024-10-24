Penn State's Drew Allar Is a 'Different Quarterback' This Year, Todd Blackledge Says
What's next for Penn State's offense this season under coordinator Andy Kotelnicki? A version of "you-ain't-seen-nothing-yet," according to a Nittany Lions offensive lineman.
"We have a lot more crazy stuff that we have in store that I can't wait to actually run in the game, because all that stuff is super fun," Penn State tackle Anthony Donkoh said this week as the Nittany Lions prepare to visit Wisconsin for a prime-time Big Ten game.
And who's calling that game? None other than former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge, who will be on the NBC Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast when the No. 3 Nittany Lions meet the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Blackledge is getting his second look this season at unbeaten Penn State, having visited Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions' 21-7 win over Illinois in September. And so far, Blackledge has been impressed not only with Penn State's offense under Kotelnicki but also quarterback Drew Allar's development in his second starting season.
"I think Drew is a different quarterback," Blackledge said on this week's Always College Football with Greg McElroy podcast. "He had good numbers last year, but I think in a lot of ways he was playing not to lose a game, not taking chances, not pushing the ball downfield. I think this year he has been much more aggressive. I think he’s playing with a lot more freedom under Andy Kotelnicki."
This season, Allar's completion percentage, passing efficiency, yards-per-attempt and yards-per-completion all are up over 2023. So are his interceptions. Allar has thrown five through six games (including three at USC) and was intercepted twice last season.
"Which is fine, because I think he's making more big plays, too," Blackledge said on the podcast. "They definitely have more explosive plays in the passing game than they had last year. That was the biggest thing that showed up when they played better competition [in 2023]. They had no explosive-play ability. I think they have that now."
Blackledge also praised tight end Tyler Warren, who has become Kotelnicki's offensive muse this season, and the coordinator's ability to package multiple parts into a coherent offensive gameplan.
"I like what Andy Kotelnicki has brought to the offense," Blackledge said. "They put stress on you because they show you so many different things. I don’t think they do a lot of complicated things, but they sure present themselves in a way that puts stress on the defense."
McElroy reinforced the point made by Donkoh, the Penn State offensive lineman, about Kotelnicki's offense being fun to play. In fact, McElroy called Penn State's offense under Kotelnicki "strange but fun."
"I think it keeps the players engaged," McElroy said. "If you’re running the same formations, the same plays, it gets redundant. Some of the weird stuff he does I think keeps the guys involved mentally and focused mentally. So I think there is reason to believe that this year they might really have a chance to make things really intereting."
The Penn State-Wisconsin game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC and Peacock.
