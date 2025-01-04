Penn State's James Franklin Delivers Positive Injury Update on Abdul Carter
Penn State coach James Franklin shared a partial but positive update Saturday about defensive end Abdul Carter, the Big Ten defensive player of the year who was injured in the Fiesta Bowl. Franklin said that Carter is preparing to play in the Jan. 9 Orange Bowl against Notre Dame but called his effectiveness "too early" to gauge.
"At this point, I don't think there's anything that is stopping him from playing, but it's going to come down to, how is he able to play?" Franklin said. "We'll see. But his mentality is great."
Carter, a consensus All-American who leads the Power 4 with 21.5 tackles for loss, was injured in the first half against Boise State. Carter, who played 18 snaps in the Fiesta Bowl, sustained an upper body injury early in the second quarter after Penn State forced Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen into a third-down incompletion. Carter went to Penn State's sideline medical tent, returned on the next series but pulled himself from the drive after playing one snap. Carter returned to the medical tent, peeking his head out when Boise State fans roared after the team's first touchdown.
Since the injury, Carter has been active on social media hinting that he will return against Notre Dame, posting this image from Star Wars of a healing tank.
"He's doing great," Franklin said Saturday. "His attitude was great, his mentality has been really good. You know, we'll see, but but I think he's taking the right approach and mentality, and really it's good. It's going to come down to how he feels and how much practice he's able to get during the week."
Carter, who believed he should have been a Heisman Trophy candidate, is the most dynamic player on Penn State's defense. A projected first-round draft pick, Carter plays multiple roles in Penn State's defense and was the hinge point of coordinator Tom Allen's plan to curb Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Carter has 37.5 career tackles for loss, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Carter is "as good as anybody in college football at his position."
"I think he's excited about this week, but it's too early to say [whether Carter will play against Notre Dame] at this stage," Franklin said. "And as you guys know, I don't usually talk about these things a whole lot. I get where we're at. This is an important piece and storyline, but, Abdul is going about things the right way and and we'll see how this thing plays out."
Penn State likely will keep Carter's status quiet until pregame workouts at the Orange Bowl. Penn State will not release an availability report before the Orange Bowl, since the College Football Playoff does not require one. Penn State did not release an availability report ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.
In Carter's absence, Penn State deployed true freshman Max Granville to play Carter's specific third-down role. Granville initially was committed to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class but reclassified to join the 2024 roster. He played 11 snaps against Boise State, a significant number for a player who still should be in high school.
"When we lost Abdul, he's the next guy in that role," Franklin said of Granville. "And I think it speaks a lot about our excitement about about Max."
Penn State meets Notre Dame on Jan. 9 in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Kickoff is scheduled for after 7:40 p.m. ET on ESPN.
