Penn State's Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Ki-Jana Carter and D.J. Dozier, two of the greatest running backs in Penn State football history, are on the National Football Foundation's 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot. Carter and Dozier are among 77 FBS greats nominated for induction into the hall of fame.
Carter was a unanimous All-American and the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1994, when he rushed for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns in Penn State's last undefeated season. He led the Big Ten in rushing yards and points (138) that season. Carter ranks 10th on Penn State's career-rushing list (2,829 yards) and averaged 7.8 yards per carry in 1994.
Dozier, a consensus first-team All-American in 1986, led a Penn State offense that produced the program's second national championship. Dozier led Penn State in rushing for four consecutive seasons, totaling 3,227 rushing yards, which ranks eighth in Nittany Lions history. He was the first back to lead Penn State in rushing four times and finished eighth in the 1986 Heisman Trophy balloting.
The National Football Foundation will announce the 2025 inductees in January. Players on the ballot include Aaron Donald, Marvin Harrison, Garrison Hearst, Alan Faneca, Desean Jackson, Marshawn Lynch, James Laurinaitis, Ryan Leaf, Antwaan Randle El, Taylor Stubblefield, Michael Vick and Peter Warrick. Among the coaches nominated are Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Ralph Friedgen, Larrk Coker and Tommy Tuberville.
A total of 26 Penn State players and coaches are in the College Football Hall of Fame. The 27th will be inducted in December, when linebacker Paul Posluszny is honored with the 2024 class. Here's a look at Penn State's inductees into the College Football Hall of Fame (in alphabetical order):
- LaVar Arrington (inducted in 2022)
- Hugo Bedzek (1954)
- Bill Bowes (2016, inducted as New Hampshire's head coach)
- John Cappelletti (1993)
- Kerry Collins (2018)
- Shane Conlan (2014)
- Keith Dorney (2005)
- Rip Engle (1974)
- Jack Ham (1990)
- Dick Harlow (1954)
- Bob Higgins (1954)
- Glenn Killinger (1971)
- Ted Kwalick (1989)
- Richie Lucas (1986)
- Pete Mauthe (1957)
- Shorty Miller (1974)
- Lydell Mitchell (2004)
- Dennis Onkotz (1995)
- Joe Paterno (2007)
- Mike Reid (1987)
- Glenn Ressler (2001)
- Dave Robinson (1997)
- Steve Suhey (1985)
- Dexter Very (1976)
- Curt Warner (2009)
- Harry Wilson (1973)
