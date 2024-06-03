Penn State Football Mailbag: Peering Into Penn State's Offseason
Penn State began football summer school this past weekend, hosting the first of its series of football camps while also entertaining a group of high school prospects on official visits. This is where coach James Franklin and his staff shine, even though Franklin is concerned that NIL has dulled that shine (more on that later).
The offseason (sure, let's still call it that) gathers more steam in June, as the remaining nine freshmen from Penn State's 2024 recruiting class arrive on campus. So as the Nittany Lions embark on their six weeks of training-camp prep, let's look at some offseason (we're still calling it that?) questions regarding Penn State football.
So how's recruiting going?
Penn State has been in a bit of a natural quiet time for commitments. The last player to commit to the Nittany Lions' 2025 class was Matt Henderson, a tight end from Virginia, on May 8. But the 13-player class should begin expanding soon. The Nittany Lions hosted 11 prospects on official visits this past weekend, marking the first of four June weekends in which Franklin and his staff will showcase their program.
No commitments were announced as of Sunday night, but have patience. They're coming. June figures to be the month when Penn State begins rounding out its 2025 class, which currently ranks ninth in the 247Sports Composite.
Is Penn State prioritizing NIL in its recruiting pitch?
Franklin and his staff are better positioned regarding NIL than a year ago but still lag behind some of their elite competition. This materializes occasionally during these official-visit weekends. Some prospects and their parents consider NIL part of the entire recruiting package. Others arrive with a number in mind as their top priority. Franklin positions himself as a relationship coach. However, he has said often over the past two years that the familiar recruiting model of relationship-building has been overruled by NIL considerations.
"One of the things that I think is really important is I'm still a big believer in transformational
relationships, and college football being transformational," Franklin said recently. "I'm worried that college football is becoming more and more transactional."
Which freshmen arriving this offseason might contribute early for the Nittany Lions?
Sixteen freshmen enrolled early, with offensive lineman Cooper Cousins generating the most spring attention. Cousins started at right guard (in place of starter Sal Wormley) and has been playing some center as well. Cousins could make that rare freshman move of depth-charting as a true freshman.
Nine more freshmen have (or will) enroll for the summer session, and a few could make early impacts. In particular, Franklin and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki would love for one of the freshmen receivers to carve a role for himself. That makes a pair of Pennsylvania skill players intriguing to watch.
Tyseer Denmark, a receiver from Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter, caught 65 passes over the past two seasons and helped his team to a 15-0 run to a state title last season. Denmark's high school coach called him a "difference-maker." Meanwhile, Peter Gonzalez was a prolific playmaker at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, where he set the school record for career receiving yards (2,240).
Penn State needs playmakers at receiver. These freshmen will have an opportunity.
Where is Penn State's quarterback room this offseason?
Pro Football Focus widened some eyes recently, declaring that Penn State has atop-10 quarterback room nationally. The Nittany Lions ranked ninth, behind Notre Dame and surprisingly ahead of Missouri, which returns starter Brady Cook. The combination of Drew Allar and Beau Pribula went underrated last season, even in Penn State's backyard, where the duo wasn't terribly appreciated. In fact, PFF said that Allar "might be the most disrespected quarterback in college football."
Allar sounded rejuvenated this spring, particularly as he grew his relationship with Kotelnicki and developed one with Julian Fleming, the Ohio State transfer receiver. Fleming is an important veteran voice and presence for Allar, who really didn't have that at receiver last season. Allar already sounds like the transition has energized him.
"I feel really comfortable right now, and I think it's the way that the offensive staff has been installing everything," Allar said. "It's not only me and the quarterbacks that feel comfortable with everything. But I think it's really all the skill positions, specifically, like with all the different pass schemes, and then up front, on the offensive line, I think they're doing a really good job in the run game and being prepared for all the different runs schemes that we've been running throughout the spring. But I feel really comfortable right now. And I think the biggest thing has been we're getting to the same place that we've been doing all spring, but through different formations, shifts and motions."
What's next for the Nittany Lions?
Fans who want to catch up with the players before training camp should consider attending Lift For Life, scheduled for June 13 at Holuba Hall. The event is open to the public and offers some great access. Terrific cause, too. Lift For Life is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Penn State will spend June on the camp-and-official visit circuit before the staff goes on vacation in early July. The season begins previews July 23, when the Big Ten Media Days expand to three days in Indianapolis. Franklin and the Nittany Lions take the stage July 24.
