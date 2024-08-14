Penn State's Kobe King Named to Butkus Award Preseason Watch List
Penn State linebacker Kobe King was named to the preseason watch list for the Dick Butkus Award, which recognizes the top linebacker in college football. King, a redshirt junior, returns as the Nittany Lions' starting middle linebacker.
King started 11 games last season, making 59 tackles (second on the team) and 1.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble. King was named honorable mention all-Big Ten and, according to Pro Football Focus, led conference linebackers with a run-defense grade of 85.3. King made 27 solo tackles on run plays, ranking third on the team.
King leads a Penn State linebacker corps that underwent significant offseason change. One starter, Curtis Jacobs, signed a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and another changed positions. Abdul Carter, a first-team All-Big Ten linebacker in 2023, will play defensive end for the Nittany Lions this season.
King's twin brother Kalen, a cornerback, was drafted in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers.
Penn State linebackers have won two Butkus Awards: LaVar Arrington in 1999 and Paul Posluszny in 2005. Micah Parsons was Penn State's last finalist for the award in 2019.
Twelve Penn State players have been named to preseason college football watch lists:
- Drew Allar: Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award
- Kaytron Allen: Doak Walker Award
- Abdul Carter: Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy
- Nick Dawkins: Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)
- Tyler Duzansky: Mannelly Award (long snapper award)
- Kobe King: Butkus Award
- Chase Meyer: Lou Groza Award (kicker)
- Nicholas Singleton: Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Doak Walker Award
- Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award (punter)
- Tyler Warren: Mackey Award (tight end)
- KJ Winston: Bednarik Award (outstanding defensive player)
- Sal Wormley: Outland Trophy (interior lineman)
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
More Penn State Football
For Penn State, two receivers take charge, while another is sidelined by injury
Meet the Penn State freshman capturing everyone's attention at training camp
Two Penn State players named to Bednarik Award watch list
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.