For Penn State, Two Receivers Take Charge, While One Is Out With an Injury
STATE COLLEGE | Two Penn State receivers have taken the helm at the position during training camp, while a promising freshman is out with an injury. An update on the Nittany Lions' most-discussed position group from Penn State football coach James Franklin's media availability Tuesday.
Receiver Peter Gonzalez will be out with a "long-term injury"
Franklin said that Peter Gonzalez, a true freshman who had demonstrated a presence early in training camp, sustained a "long-term injury" recently and will be "out for a little bit." That's as far as Franklin usually goes in discussing injuries.
Gonzalez, a Pittsburgh Central Catholic graduate, had drawn praise from players and coaches for his early work in training camp. Last week Franklin called Gonzalez "very smart and very consistent" in practice, referencing his football background. Gonzalez's father played quarterback at Pitt and spent time in the NFL.
This isn't Gonzalez's first major injury. He sustained a torn ACL in January 2022, during his junior season of high school, but returned to play that September.
"Peter is impressive," Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula said. "Right away, before he even took the field, you could see he was mature beyond his years as a true freshman. He's also a great kid. On the field, what he displayed early in fall camp, he was a great target. He's a bigger body. He doesn't have blazing speed, but he's fast and he can go up and get the ball. That was something I noticed right away. He was really coming on in the beginning of fall camp."
Trey Wallace, Liam Clifford take control of the receivers room
As Penn State rebuilds its receivers room, two players have moved to the front. Franklin said that the emergence of Trey Wallace and Liam Clifford has been the "biggest thing" about the offense during training camp.
"They've been probably the biggest difference," Franklin said.
Penn State reset its receivers room after last season, as four players transfers, including receptions leader KeAndre Lambert-Smith to Auburn. Since then, players and and coaches have described a changed culture in the room. Over the summer, receivers coach Marques Hagans said the room is "different" this season because the "guys that are in within the room are in a different space." Wallace and Clifford have led the culture change.
Wallace missed five games last season with an injury but returned to catch four passes, one for a touchdown, against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. Clifford, whose brother Sean is the Green Bay Packers' backup quarterback, is coming off a season in which he made 13 catches for 130 yards.
Both receivers are roommates with Pribula, who called their emergence significant for both he and fellow quarterback Drew Allar.
"They've 100 percent stepped up," Pribula said of Wallace and Clifford. "I couldn't be more proud of them. We needed guys to step up. Trey and Liam are fighting for the ball, they're getting separation. Everything that we need from them, they're doing. On top of that, they're outstanding leaders.
"... With Trey and Liam leading the bunch, we can feel really confident in that. You feel comfortable giving them a chance on a 50-50 ball that they're going to make a play and come down with it."
Penn State injury updates
Franklin didn't get specific regarding injuries but did acknowledge that camp has been physical. One position impacted has been running back, though not involving Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Franklin said that assessing the No. 3 running back spot has been difficult because "the third backs have had some bumps and bruises." He didn't name the backs specifically, though redshirt freshman Cam Wallace and true freshman Quinton Martin Jr. have led the race at the No. 3 spot.
Elsewhere, Franklin said that tight end Khalil Dinkins has missed some practice time. Dinkins, a redshirt junior, projects as No. 2 at the position behind Tyler Warren.
"He's a big, strong, fast, aggressive guy," Franklin said of Dinkins. "He's been productive in the amount of reps he's been able to get. But he's missed some time. We need to get him back and get him back soon, because I think he has a chance to be a big part of our offense."
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.