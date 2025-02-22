Penn State's Nicholas Singleton Gets a Bobblehead From His Hometown Baseball Team
First a Gatorade billboard in State College, now a bobblehead for Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton. The Nittany Lions star will get his own bobblehead night from his hometown minor league baseball team in June.
The Reading Fightin Phils announced this week that they will hold Nick Singleton Home Town Hero Night on June 1 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Philadelphia Phillies' Double A affiliate will present the first 2,000 kids in attendance with a Singleton bobblehead showcasing the running back in his high school football uniform. Singleton also will pose for photos with kids before the game, scheduled for a 5:15 p.m. ET start against the Erie SeaWolves.
Singleton is a hometown hero in Reading, having played football at nearby Governor Mifflin High School, where he was named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year in 2021. Singleton rushed for 2,059 yards and scored 44 touchdowns as a senior, part of a career in which he set Berks County career records for rushing yards (6,326) and touchdowns (116). Singleton signed an NIL deal with Gatorade while at Governor Mifflin and has conducted clinics at his alma mater. Last fall, Gatorade advertised a new product by displaying a large image of Singleton on the side of State College building.
Singleton rushed for 1,099 yards and scored 17 touchdowns last season for Penn State, helping the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff semifinals. Singleton and fellow running back Kaytron Allen announced in January that they both will return for the 2025 season.
In announcing his decision to return, Singleton wrote in a social media post that, "We still have goals we want to reach as a team, and I want to be alongside my teammates as we reach those goals. I am scheduled to graduate this fall and will earn a degree from Penn State University, which has always been a goal for me."
Recently, Penn State coach James Franklin said that Singleton returned to complete his degree and also to finish "what he started" with the team.
"To me, he's a Penn State guy in terms of just substance, right, and has maximized his career," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Singleton before the Orange Bowl. "... He's been awesome. I think him and Kaytron have developed a really good relationship but sometimes that's not always the case. They could be adversarial. They have been really good friends both on and off the field. I think they are complementary pieces to each other. He's doing great. He's thriving."