Penn State's Offense Took a Huge Step in the Big Ten Title Game
The Big Ten Championship didn’t produce the final result Penn State desired, but the Nittany Lions made offensive strides in a 45-37 loss to Oregon. Penn State outgained the nation’s top-ranked team 518-466 in the 82-point shootout, by far the highest-scoring game James Franklin’s group has played all season. The performance suggested that Penn State may be hitting a new offensive peak — and at the perfect time with the College Football Playoff looming.
Drew Allar unleashes his potential
Penn State’s second-year starting quarterback threw a pair of interceptions against Oregon, mistakes that the team surely couldn’t afford. But otherwise, Drew Allar was excellent against a Ducks defense that finished the regular season leading the Big Ten in sacks (40) and passes defended (62). Allar threw for 229 yards, finished with four total touchdowns, ran for 54 yards and made a collection of throws that only a handful of college quarterbacks can make.
“I think [Allar] had probably five or six plays that are as good of plays that he's had in his career,” Franklin said Sunday. “But he probably also had four or five throws that he would like back, throws that he normally doesn't miss, that he missed. Also made some big plays with his legs. So I'm very, very pleased with his overall development, his maturity, his leadership.”
Allar’s peak moment came on a late fourth down with Penn State fighting to stay alive while facing a 15-point deficit. While having his jersey pulled by an Oregon defender, Allar quickly flicked his wrist, firing a pass precisely between two Ducks defensive backs into the end zone for a Harrison Wallace III touchdown.
On several occasions, Allar shined with impressive throws from various arm angles. Heading into the playoffs, he’s racked up 2,894 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions on a 69.1-percent completion rate. He also has rushed for 279 yards and six scores.
Allar, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is an interesting draft prospect. He easily could move up draft boards with further standout performances in the College Football Playoff. Allar also could make the Nittany Lions’ offense even more of a serious threat in 2025 if he returns.
“I think from year one to year two, he's made a significant jump,” Franklin said. “And I think that the scary thing and the exciting thing is, I still think there's a ton left to [develop] in him.”
‘They’re two special backs’
Penn State also ran all over one of the nation’s top run defenses for 292 yards. Scrambling plays from Allar and Beau Pribula helped, but it was the team’s backfield duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen that did most of the damage against the Ducks.
Each topped 100 rushing yards (Allen with 124, Singleton 105), caught at least three passes (Singleton with four, Allen with three) and scored a touchdown. Penn State got pure dominance from its split backfield Saturday, with both Allen and Singleton running through a defense that came into the Big Ten Championship allowing a respectable 112.2 rushing yards per game.
“I think it starts with the type of players they are. They're two special backs. Obviously they're special players, but they're special teammates and humans in general,” Allar said Saturday. “When they get momentum going, they're really hard to bring down. And there [were] a couple times where they bounced off guys at the line of scrimmage and made something out of nothing. I think it's a credit to the type of players they are and then also the offensive line having a really good day up front.”
Franklin, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider have prioritized split carries between Allen and Singleton all year to keep both healthy and productive. At times though, one back has taken priority over the other, either due to a hot hand or some bumps and bruises. But Saturday’s game marked the first time since a Week 2 matchup against Bowling Green that both topped 100 rushing yards in the same game.
“Obviously that's the ideal situation, but it starts up front. Our offensive line, I thought, did a really good job against a front that we had a ton of respect for,” Franklin said. “I thought Nick and Kaytron did a good job of breaking tackles and making people miss and falling forward. So that was a real positive. It's something obviously we'd like to sustain for the rest of the season. That's going to be important, but it's a challenge.”
Unlike other games, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (84 receiving yards, two rushing yards) didn’t have to carry a heavy load against Oregon to keep the offense rolling. The way Allar and the run game performed could be a strong sign for Penn State’s ceiling in its postseason run, as the team’s 37 points were the most the Ducks have allowed all year.
“We played the No. 1 team in the country and had a chance to win the game at the end,” Franklin said. “I'm proud of our guys. We're going to learn from it. We're going to flush it. We're going to move forward. We're going to get better because of it. We will get better because of this.”
Penn State will host SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff on December 21. Kickoff will be at noon ET on TNT.
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.