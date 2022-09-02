Penn State Says 'Unlawful' Crowds Could Face Arrest Celebrating Win

Penn State issued an "unlawful disturbance" notification early Friday as large crowds gathered in downtown State College after the Nittany Lions' 35-31 victory over Purdue.

Penn State, through its PSUAlert emergency messaging system, asked people to avoid downtown State College and a gathering crowd to "leave the area or be subject to arrest," according to a social media post.

After Penn State completed a comeback win on the road over the Boilermakers, people filled the streets of downtown State College to celebrate. Social media posts from The Daily Collegian and other local outlets showed a loud but seemingly behaved crowd.

Penn State rallied from a late deficit to defeat Purdue when quarterback Sean Clifford threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds remaining. The win marked the second consecutive season that Penn State began with a Big Ten road victory.

The Lions open their 2022 home schedule Sept. 10 against Ohio. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon at Beaver Stadium.

