Penn State's Keyvone Lee Has 'A Lot Left in the Tank'

Keyvone Lee is the last Penn State running back to rush for 100 yards. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry in his first two seasons. And he led the program in rushing yards both years.

Yet the third-year back, and Penn State's likely starter for the Sept. 1 opener at Purdue, begins the season chasing attention alongside two freshmen. Penn State coach James Franklin believes Lee wants to change that.

"Keyvone's probably better than what he gets credit for," Franklin told reporters Wednesday in State College. "I think he's got a chance to have a really good year for us."

Penn State's running back room has changed markedly since last season, when Lee started the final four games and five overall. Noah Cain transferred to LSU, freshmen Nicholas Singelton and Kaytron Allen arrived and another back, Caziah Holmes, this week entered the transfer portal.

Holmes' decision wasn't unexpected, Franklin said, and underscored the competition at running back this season. "I don't necessarily see it having a huge impact on where we were trending, which is probably why it happened," Franklin said.

And though he once again noted the "buzz" surrounding Singleton and Allen, Franklin also referred to Lee as working quietly under the radar. In fact, even Lee might not know how good he can be.

Lee (6 feet, 234 pounds) is Penn State's two-time leading rusher, coming off a season in which he carried 108 times for 530 yards. He twice has averaged 4.9 yards per carry and last year had the team's longest rush from scrimmage (44 yards).

As a true freshman in 2020, Lee carried 22 times for 134 yards at Michigan, a performance that heralded quite a future. But Lee still is looking to recapture that day and the 95-yard game that followed the next week against Rutgers.

"I think we have four backs [including Devyn Ford] we have a lot of confidence in, with different styles and different abilities," Franklin said. "But I also say there's a lot left in the tank for Keyvone."

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said he plans to play a three-back rotation, meaning Lee will have opportunity to stand out this season. But the freshmen are pushing him, as quarterback Sean Clifford has noticed during training camp.

"It always starts with the vets," Clifford told reporters in State College. "From Keyvone being that veteran guy in the room taking a lot of snaps, he's led in a really good way. Same with Devyn Ford. And then the freshmen have come in and really pushed everybody. They understand competition. They want to play, which is great."

Because of that, Franklin appears to be pushing Lee, both on field and off.

"He’s taken a big step and he’ll have a chance to show that this year, but I still think there's a lot of room for growth and development in him," Franklin said. "For college players, you can say that for a lot of them. But for him, I think there’s still a lot more for him to tap into that I don’t even know if he’s aware of yet."

Noteworthy

Franklin kept his comments short regarding freshman Ken Talley entering the transfer portal. "It didn't work out for a variety of reasons," the coach said.

Tyler Elsdon leads the competition at middle linebacker, though redshirt freshman Kobe King will see playing time early.

Clifford said cornerback Johnny Dixon has had an exceptional camp, adding another layer to the Lions' depth at the position.

Clifford pointed to a quiet confidence about the team, which had Wednesday off from practice. "That's what I love about this team right now," the quarterback said. "We're silent but we're moving toward that Week 1 to start to get our name back out there."

