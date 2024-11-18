Penn State Sets Kickoff Time for Regular-Season Finale Vs. Maryland
The Big Ten on Monday released kickoff times for the slate of games on the regular season's final weekend. Penn State will host Maryland on Nov. 30 for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Big Ten Network.
The game will mark Penn State's annual Senior Day, when the program acknowledges the senior players on its roster. The Nittany Lions will host Maryland for their regular-season finale for the first time since 2018. The game is Penn State's third this season on Big Ten Network and its only conference game on the channel.
Pen State is 8-2 against Maryland since the Terps joined the Big Ten, including a 3-2 record at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions' losses came in 2014, Franklin's first season at Penn State, and during the COVID season of 2020. Penn State has won three straight games over Maryland by a combined score of 112-29.
The game will be important to Penn State's College Football Playoff hopes and could impact the Big Ten title race as well. The Nittany Lions have a narrow path to the Big Ten championship game in early December, one that requires wins over Minnesota and Maryland in their final two regular-season games. Penn State likely will be rooting for Michigan to beat Ohio State in their early meeting on FOX's Big Noon broadcast Nov. 30.
Penn State heads to Minnesota this week for its final regular-season road game. The Nittany Lions (9-1) are coming off a 49-10 win over Purdue that head coach James Franklin called their best all-around performance of the season.
"I thought that was the best game we played overall in terms of four quarters: offense, defense, special teams, complementary football," Franklin said at Ross-Ade Stadium after the game. "We were able to play 68 players in the game, which was great. It’s going to be really good from an experience standpoint. Defensively, we continue to play dominant third-quarter football. That also has to do with our offense sustaining drives.
"Tyler Warren just continues to make plays in a ton of different ways. Like I mentioned before, I think he’s part of the conversation as one of the best players in all of college football, let alone the tight end position. Drew [Allar] is playing really efficient, just really good all-around football. If I was going to nitpick a little bit, a little bit more turnovers [from the defense]. ... I thought we needed to win this game and get better. I thought we did that tonight. We want to continue on that trajectory this week."
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.