Penn State Still Playing Without Fans for 2020 Football Season

Mark Wogenrich

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced increased capacities for public gatherings, including attendance of up to 7,500 people for large outdoor venues like Beaver Stadium, Heinz Field and Lincoln Financial Field.

However, the decision won't impact Penn State football unless the Big Ten changes its return-to-play rules. Penn State reiterated Tuesday that only families of players and staff members will be permitted for home games this season.

"We are aware the Governor has updated his guidance on large gatherings related to sporting events," Penn State Athletics said in a statement. "This updated directive on stadium capacity will most directly allow families of our football student-athletes and essential staff involved in the game day operation to be present this fall. We are pleased to be able to accommodate those closest to our football program and enable them to cheer on their family members. The Big Ten’s guidelines of families only will not permit us to welcome additional fans to Beaver Stadium in 2020."

Beginning Friday, Pennsylvania will allow venues to host more people based on individual capacity. Outdoor venues that can hold between 2,001 and 10,000 people can host 20 percent of their maximum capacity. Venues such as Beaver Stadium with capacity over 10,000 can host 15 percent up to 7,500 people.

Those new limits will affect high school sports, Pitt home football games and Sunday's Pittsburgh-Philadelphia NFL game at Heinz Field. But as part of their Sept. 16 announcement, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors said that games across the conference would be played without fans.

Penn State President Eric Barron, who initially voted no in August before changing his vote in September, said the decision was meant to provide equity across states with different regulations public gatherings.

"We agreed that part of an even playing field was not to have anyone in the stands other than family members," Barron said during a recent university town hall. "This was a health and safety decision. No other factors enter into that decision."

Penn State is exploring options to host outdoor viewing parties on campus for students. Coach James Franklin said he understands why the Big Ten won't allow fans at games.

"Different states have different requirements and expectations, and the Big Ten decided that no one was going to have any fans," Franklin said on the Oct. 1 edition of the Penn State Coaches Show. "And I know for probably some states like Nebraska, which was probably going to have fans, it hurts them. But I also understand [the Big Ten] is trying to make this as consistent as possible week in and week out for everybody involved."

Prior to the Big Ten's shutdown in August, Penn State had developed a plan to allow 23,275 fans in Beaver Stadium. The athletic department had established "distancing pods" that left rows open and limited seating in remaining rows. Entry points would have been color-coordinated and separated to distance fans upon arriving.

Beaver Stadium capacity graphic

