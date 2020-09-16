The Big Ten's hiatus is over after five weeks, as the conference announced plans to resume the 2020 football season.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that it plans to begin the season Oct. 23-24. The release included significant detail about daily testing for COVID-19 and the establishment of a cardiac registry to determine the virus' effects on athletes.

If a player is diagnosed with COVID-19, he must wait 21 days before returning to play. Daily testing will begin by Sept. 30, the conference said.

The Big Ten also planned to announce updates for other sports soon.

More details will emerge during the day. In the meantime, here's an FAQ about what's happened and what's next for Penn State.

Where does Penn State stand on the decision?

Penn State President Eric Barron, who voted to halt the season in August, said that "much has changed" regarding virus testing and cardiac monitoring. As a result, he voted for the restart Tuesday.

"I did so based on an extraordinary amount of effort by a Big Ten task force over the last month to create the necessary conditions for a COVID-free arena of play," Barron said in a statement. "Much has changed. Our new approach is data-driven and guided by a chief infection officer to be designated by each institution. Consistent and uniform testing will be ready for the entire Big Ten, managed by the conference, with point-of-care rapid antigen testing six to seven times a week with results ready at least four hours before every practice and game.

"... Testing will be procured by the Big Ten and administered by a third party, so that the testing demand does not impact the testing being completed by the universities. Importantly, many of the medical experts from Big Ten universities who did not think we could play safely on Aug. 11 supported these new strategies as sufficient to create a COVID-free arena of play and lowered risk for student-athletes who have tested positive."



How has Penn State been staying ready?

The Lions have conducted workouts and practices under the NCAA's 12-hour weekly model since Aug. 31. Coach James Franklin has led the team in four sessions per week, and the players were allowed five hours per week of on-field instruction. Penn State has practiced twice in Beaver Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry said that his group has maximized the extended offseason, having installed most of its defense during the spring.

How will training camp work?

Coach James Franklin said he expects Penn State to be ready to play within four weeks. That would require a restarted, and accelerated, training camp built around the fall semester.

Penn State practiced four times prior to the season's shutdown in August. The team did not hold any practices with full pads and contact, and neither has been permitted the past month.

Franklin has acknowledged that camp won't be normal but added that "in four weeks we could be playing, and then we're right back in the hunt of it."

Is everyone playing?

So far, only linebacker Micah Parsons officially has opted out of a 2020 season. More announcements could follow as Penn State approaches training camp, but as of now, everyone else publicly is present.

What about fans?

This might become a court issue in Pennsylvania. A federal judge in Pittsburgh ruled this week that some of Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 regarding non-essential businesses were unconstitutional. Wolf will seek a stay of the decision and plans to appeal.

Because Wolf's order limited outdoor public gatherings to 250 peoples, football teams currently playing (including the NFL's Steelers and Eagles and the Pittsburgh Panthers) did so without fans. They all planned to play without fans through September.

Penn State in August intended to join them, announcing that it would play a potential season without fans. But Penn State also had built a model that would allow about 23,000 fans in a distanced Beaver Stadium.

So it's possible fans could be allowed in Beaver Stadium in some form.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.