Penn State's Recent Super Bowl History Is Good News for the Rams

Former Penn State athletes have played for the last six Super Bowl champs. The Rams' Nick Scott and Grant Haley seek to join the list.

If Penn State's recent Super Bowl history continues, the Los Angeles Rams should like their chances to win Super Bowl 56.

Penn State alumni have been part of the last six Super Bowl champions, and the Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott and Grant Haley seek to join the list Sunday in Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Penn State will be part of its 51st Super Bowl and, as the program famously noted last year, has sent players to every Super Bowl but five since 1967. Scott and Haley bring to 118 the number of former Lions who have reached the Super Bowl (that includes athletes who did not play football at Penn State).

According to 247Sports, Penn State ranks fourth all-time in Super Bowl representatives. In all, 44 Penn State athletes have won 63 Super Bowl rings dating to 1967-68, when Dave Robinson won a pair with the Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith and A.Q. Shipley (injured reserve) joined the list in 2021.

In addition, according to Ryan Nanni's Banner Society website, Penn State ranks second in Super Bowl points scored (81). The University of Miami leads with 84.

Other fun Penn State Super Bowl facts:

Former Penn State athletes have played on 16 Super Bowl champions since 2001.

Franco Harris, Jack Ham and Matt Millen have won four Super Bowl rings apiece.

Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001.

In addition to winning two Super Bowl titles, Dave Robinson played for three NFL championship teams in Green Bay.

Kerry Collins is one of nine quarterbacks to play in the Rose Bowl and the Super Bowl.

Here's a look at Penn State's Super Bowl history, courtesy of the athletic communications department. The asterisk indicates a Super Bowl champ.

Super Bowl I: Dave Robinson, Green Bay*; Harrison Rosdahl, Kansas City

Super Bowl II: Dave Robinson, Green Bay*

Super Bowl III: Ralph Baker, New York Jets*; Glenn Ressler, Baltimore

Super Bowl V: Glenn Ressler, Baltimore*

Super Bowl VII: Bruce Bannon, Miami

Super Bowl VIII: Bruce Bannon, Miami*

Super Bowl IX: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Super Bowl X: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Super Bowl XI: Dave Rowe, Ted Kwalick, Oakland*

Super Bowl XII: Tom Rafferty, Dallas*

Super Bowl XIII: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*; Tom Rafferty, Dallas

Super Bowl XIV: Matt Bahr, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Super Bowl XV: Chris Bahr, Matt Millen, Oakland*; Bob Torrey, Philadelphia

Super Bowl XVI: Pete Kugler, San Francisco*

Super Bowl XVII: Larry Kubin, Rich Milot, Washington*; Jimmy Cefalo, Paul Lankford, Miami

Super Bowl XVIII: Chris Bahr, Matt Millen, Jim Romano, Los Angeles Raiders*; Larry Kubin, Rich Milot, Washington

Super Bowl XIX: Jimmy Cefalo, Paul Lankford, Miami

Super Bowl XX: Mike Hartenstine, Matt Suhey, Chicago*; Jon Williams, New England

Super Bowl XXI: Brad Benson, New York Giants*; Stan Short, Denver

Super Bowl XXII: Rich Milot, Washington*

Super Bowl XXIII: Pete Kugler, San Francisco*

Super Bowl XXIV: Pete Kugler & Matt Millen, San Francisco*

Super Bowl XXV: Matt Bahr, Bob Mrosko, New York Giants*; Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Mike Alexander, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVI: Andre Collins, Tim Johnson, Matt Millen, Washington*; Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVII: Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Keith Goganious, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVIII: Keith Goganious, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXX: Darren Perry, Eric Ravotti, Pittsburgh

Super Bowl XXXI: Marco Rivera, Green Bay*; Sam Gash & Todd Rucci, New England

Super Bowl XXXII: Marco Rivera & Brett Conway, Green Bay

Super Bowl XXXIV: Terry Killens, Mike Archie, Tennessee

Super Bowl XXXV: Sam Gash & Kim Herring, Baltimore*; Kerry Collins, Joe Jurevicius, Brandon Short, New York Giants

Super Bowl XXXVI: Kim Herring, Tyoka Jackson, St. Louis

Super Bowl XXXVII: Joe Jurevicius, Tampa Bay*

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Shawn Mayer, New England*

Super Bowl XXXIX: Justin Kurpeikis, New England*; Eric McCoo, Philadelphia

Super Bowl XL: Jeff Hartings, Pittsburgh*; Bobby Engram, Joe Jurevicius, Seattle

Super Bowl XLI: John Gilmore, Robbie Gould, Chicago

Super Bowl XLII: Jay Alford, Kareem McKenzie, New York Giants*; Kyle Brady, New England

Super Bowl XLIII: Sean McHugh, Scott Paxson, Pittsburgh*; Levi Brown, Arizona

Super Bowl XLV: Andrew Quarless, Green Bay*; Jeremy Kapinos, Pittsburgh

Super Bowl XLVI: Jimmy Kennedy, Kareem McKenzie, New York Giants*; Rich Ohrnberger, New England

Super Bowl XLVII: NaVorro Bowman, San Francisco

Super Bowl XLVIII: Jordan Hill & Michael Robinson, Seattle*

Super Bowl XLIX: Garry Gilliam & Jordan Hill, Seattle

Super Bowl 50: Jordan Norwood, Denver*

Super Bowl LI: Chris Hogan, New England* (Hogan played lacrosse at Penn State)

Super Bowl LII: Stefen Wisniewski, Philadelphia*; Chris Hogan, New England

Super Bowl LIII: Chris Hogan, New England*; Garrett Sickels, Los Angeles

Super Bowl LIV: Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas, Kansas City*; Robbie Gould, Anthony Zettel, Kevin Givens, San Francisco

Super Bowl LV: Chris Godwin*, Donovan Smith*, A.Q. Shipley*, Tampa Bay; Stefen Wisniewski, Kansas City

Super Bowl LVI: Grant Haley, Nick Scott, Los Angeles

