Penn State's Terry Smith Gets Major Endorsement From NBC Analyst
Former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson is on board with Terry Smith's candidacy to become the Nittany Lions' next head coach. In fact, Robinson endorsed Smith quite clearly during NBC's broadcast of Penn State's 37-10 win over Nebraska on Saturday.
"[Penn State players] said, 'I'm staying if Terry Smith gets the job,'" Robinson said during halftime of the game at Beaver Stadium. "I've talked to hundreds of alumni since I've been here, and every single one of them thinks Terry Smith should be the head coach. And I personally think Terry Smith should be the head coach."
Smith, who became Penn State's interim head coach Oct. 12 after James Franklin was fired, led the Nittany Lions to their second straight win Saturday. Penn State scored on all four first-half possessions, taking a 23-3 halftime lead en route to handing Nebraska its worst loss of the season. After the game, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said Smith has inspired the Nittany Lions.
"When you’re the interim head coach, people have a tendency to rally around you. They certainly have rallied around him," said Rhule, who hired Smith at Temple in 2013. "He’s a Penn Stater, he's a lifer."
That appeals to Penn State fans and lettermen like Robinson, the 2005 Big Ten offensive player of the year who led the Nittany Lions to an 11-1 season and a victory over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. On the NBC broadcast, Robinson said that Smith, a three-year starting wide receiver at Penn State, has the community's backing.
"I'm tired of coaches using the Penn State program, other coaches outside the Penn State program, to just get money, and that's what seems to be happening," Robinson said, likely referring to the coaching search that has entered its sixth week. "Terry Smith deserves to be the head coach. He has roots here in [Pennsylvania], and as you can see by the score and what this team is putting out, they're fighting for him."
Penn State's current players have spent several weeks lobbying for Smith to become the next head coach and did so again last night. They grabbed signs that read "Hire Terry Smith" and waved them on the field after the game.
Robinson called Penn State a program "in flux" while it waits for Athletic Director Pat Kraft to announce Franklin's replacement. But since Smith has taken over, Robinson said he has seen players "smile a lot."
"They don't know if they have a leader," Robinson said. "I think Athletic Director Pat Kraft made a decision to let James Franklin go, but I'm not sure if he had a plan for what's come next. I think you're just seeing players and staff who are in flux and waiting to see who's going to be the leader."
After the game, multiple Penn State players continued making their case for Smith as the next head coach. Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, a strong supporter of Smith, said Penn State shouldn't have to look elsewhere.
"It just makes things a no-brainer on who the people want as the head coach," Donkoh said. "The players are saying it, and the community around them is saying it. I feel like you have your guy. You don’t have to look anywhere else for who the next head coach here should be. That’s really what it shows."
Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer played his best game as the team's starter, going 11-for-12 for 181 yards and a touchdown. Grunkemeyer became the first Penn State quarterback to complete 90 percent of his passes on 10+ attempts since Todd Blackledge was 10-of-11 against Syracuse in 1981. Coincidentally, Blackledge served on the NBC broadcast team with Robinson.
Asked whether he would stay at Penn State if Smith becomes the permanent head coach, Grunkemeyer said this:
"That’s definitely something I would for sure consider," he said. "I’m not going to get into too much of it, but absolutely, that’s definitely something."
