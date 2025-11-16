Kaytron Allen Can Make Penn State History Against Nebraska
Late in Saturday's game against Michigan State, Penn State running back Kaytron Allen took a handoff from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and ran 26 yards for a touchdown to ice the Nittany Lions’ 28-10 win.
But Allen didn’t kick down a door in the end zone to celebrate. Instead, he crossed his arms and stared into the crowd with a smile on his face. It was a subdued moment for Penn State’s best offensive player, who wasn’t at his best Nov. 8 against Indiana
“I kind of had a down week, just because I hadn't played my best,” Allen told reporters at Spartan Stadium after the game. “So I was just trying to come in this week to show what I got. Be better than last week, because I felt I [didn’t] play great.”
Allen, who has been one of the lone bright spots for Penn State’s offense this season, responded against the Spartans. He finished with a career-high 181 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, drawing closer to breaking Penn State's career-rushing record.
Allen can become Penn State's all-time rushing leader with a 139-yard performance against Nebraska in his final home game at Beaver Stadium. Further, his game against Michigan helped shed the memory of his performance against Indiana.
Allen rushed for 48 yards (his lowest output in a Big Ten game) and fumbled in the Nittany Lions’ 27-24 loss to the Hoosiers. The fumble, Allen’s first of the season, led to an Indiana touchdown late in the second quarter.
Getting back on track
At Michigan State, Allen resumed his role as the team's offensive leader and workhorse. Before Terry Smith’s first game as Penn State's interim coach against Iowa, Allen did not log a 20-carry game this season. Since then, Allen has averaged 23.3 carries per game, getting 28 at Iowa and 25 at Michigan State.
Allen also is having the most efficient season of his career. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry, best among Big Ten backs with at least 150 carries.
That efficiency is why Smith and Penn State gameplanned around Allen. The running back said Saturday that the strategy against Michigan State was to wear down the defense on the ground. The Nittany Lions did that in the second half, rushing for 182 of their 240 yards.
“Between Kaytron and Nick Singleton, they have to touch the ball,” Smith said. ”... I always say to you guys, if they’re touching the ball, it means we have a chance to win. And man, did we win today behind those guys.”
Allen said that Devonte Ross’ 75-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter helped the ground game tremendously. The running back also dished props to everyone but himself, notably his offensive line.
“Trusting the boys up front, I couldn't do it without them, so I appreciate them a lot for helping me do this,” Allen said. “And Nick too, he played a big part. He [got] going there, running the ball too. We were just a one-two punch out there.”
A "long, long season" for Kaytron Allen
It’s been a tough year for Penn State and for Allen. The running back was in tears after the Nittany Lions’ loss to Iowa in October, in part because of circumstances in his personal life. He called this a "long, long season." So after a critical win, Smith was happy for Allen.
“Kaytron was just unbelievable,” Smith said.
Allen has a chance to make Penn State history against Nebraska on Nov. 22. The running back needs 139 rushing yards to become the program's all-time rushing leader. Allen finished the Michigan State game with 3,794 career rushing yards, third behind Saquon Barkley (3,843) and Royster (3,932).
“Anytime I go out there, it reminds me how much I love football," Allen said. "Anytime I step on the field, like I said, the Iowa week, football keeps my mind off a lot of things. "[It’s] been a long year. Long, long, season. Long year [with] my family, stuff like that. So whenever I play football, it keeps my mind off that. Just try to do it for my family, my mom and all the supporters.”
What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to thePenn State newsletter. It's your free daily window into the Nttany Lions.