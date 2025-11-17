Penn State's Terry Smith Makes Coaching Pitch at Emotional Press Conference
Terry Smith has been Penn State's interim head coach for five weeks. Evidently, he doesn't want to let the job go just yet.
"God has been so good to me though everything in my life," Smith said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I have the opportunity to be the head coach at Penn State. I don’t think anything has made me or my family happier than this opportunity. I'm thankful for all my friends, my family, my supporters. Saturday was,
"I can’t even tell you how it felt," Smith continued, through tears. "I’ve never been lifted off the field in my career. Just a great moment. I’m sorry, I apologize."
Smith grew emotional discussing the Nittany Lions' 28-10 win at Michigan State, his first as the head coach and the team's first since Sept. 13. Players hoisted Smith on their shoulders after the game and presented him with a game ball in the locker room.
Two days later, recalling the moment made Smith choke up again. He needed a few moments to collect himself while talking about the reaction to his first win.
In just five weeks, Smith has become the new face and voice of Penn State football, galvanizing a team and fan base around the finish to a disappointing season. The Nittany Lions are 4-6 but "playing for our life to make a bowl game," as Smith said. And he clearly wants to be Penn State's head coach for however long that lasts.
Could Terry Smith be Penn State's next head coach?
Though he wants the job, Smith said Monday that he has not had any conversations regarding a promotion from interim to full-time head coach. In October, Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said that Smith "absolutely" would be a candidate.
"I haven't had any talks in regard to the head coaching position," Smith said. "The way I see it is, my interview is every day that I'm operating in this seat."
Smith took over a difficult situation at Penn State on Oct. 12, when James Franklin was fired six games into the season. The Nittany Lions, who were ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, lost their head coach and starting quarterback (to injury) in less than 24 hours. Then they faced a three-game stretch at Iowa, at Ohio State and at home against Rutgers, the last two ranking 1-2 in the country.
After losing those three games (to Iowa and Indiana by a combined total of four points), Penn State got its first Big Ten win of the season at Michigan State. It also won a game for Smith, which players listed among their chief goals. In the locker room, Penn State captain Nick Dawkins presented Smith with a game ball as Kraft hugged the coach.
"I've been reached out to [by] basically every person I've ever known in my entire life," Smith said through tears. "People are super proud of me. ... There's so many people in my life that speak life into me, and they all reached out. I'm just so blessed."
Asked later about players carrying him on their shoulders, Smith said, "Do you want me to cry again?"
RELATED: Why Terry Smith could be a great general manager at Penn State
Penn State's importance to the Smith family
Smith comes from, and raised, a Penn State family. His father graduated from Penn State in 1968, leading Smith to accept a scholarship offer from Joe Paterno in the 1980s. Smith, from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, started three seasons at wide receiver for the Nittany Lions and ranks 12th in program history in receiving touchdowns (15), 16th in receiving yardage (1,825) and 18th in receptions (108).
Smith graduated in 1991 and sent his stepson, Justin King, to play for Penn State in 2005. Smith said that the university has been a core component of his family's experience.
"My dad, through his education at Penn State, moved us to the other side of Pittsburgh and he gave us a better life because of his education here," Smith said. "And it taught our entire family about possibilities in life. You can be whatever you want to be, and this place has done so much for me and my family.
"I think we have nine or 10 family members that have Penn State degrees. I have three family members that are students now. This place is special. It's amazing. I just want to give back to it. I just want to make sure I'm holding up my end of the bargain and putting out a team that everyone can be proud of."
One more game at Beaver Stadium
Penn State plays its final home game of the season Saturday against Nebraska. It will be the Penn State Letterman's Bowl, as Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule played linebacker at Penn State in the 1990s.
Rhule and Smith have worked together before. Rhule hired Smith to coach wide receivers on his first Temple staff in 2013. Smith spent one season at Temple before joining Franklin's staff as the cornerbacks coach in 2014. He has been at Penn State since.
"I have a lot of respect for him," Rhule said of Smith.
Saturday could mark Smith's final game at Beaver Stadium on the Penn State coaching staff, though the next head coach (if it isn't Smith) would benefit from retaining an experienced cornerbacks coach and highly regarded recruiter who kept the 2025 team from splintering. But until then, Smith said he won't give up any moments of this opportunity.
"It's just humbling sitting in this seat," he said.
