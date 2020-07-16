AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Penn State's Pat Freiermuth Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Pat Freiermuth is a candidate to make history this season in becoming the first tight end to win the Biletnikoff Award.

Freiermuth is among 55 players, just four of whom are tight ends, named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list Thursday. Though anyone who catches a pass is eligible to win the award, receivers have claimed every trophy since 1994, when Penn State's Bobby Engram was the inaugural winner.

Freiermuth will land on another watch list Friday, when the John Mackey Award releases its candidates for the nation's best tight end. Freiermuth has made no secret that he wants to win the Mackey Award, but being nominated for the Biletnikoff underscores Freiermuth's value to Penn State offense.

Freiermuth returns as Penn State's leader in receptions, having made 43 last season (second on the team behind KJ Hamler). Freiermuth has caught a pass in 25 consecutive games and is tied with Mike Gesicki for the Penn State record for touchdown receptions among tight ends (15).

After deciding to return Penn State this season instead of entering the NFL draft, Freiermuth said he understood expectations would be high.

"Obviously I’m aware of those things and the preseason hype and all that, but I actually deleted my social media [this spring] to stay away from that and not get my head wrapped around that," he said. "I need to focus on my time at Penn State and try to take full advantage of this, because if I don’t have a good season or I don’t perform, then it’s all down the drain."

Joining Freiermuth on the Biletnikoff Award watch list are fellow tight ends Kylen Granson of SMU, Charlie Kolar of Iowa State and Kyle Pitts of Florida.

Here's a tracker of Penn State's preseason awards candidates.

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Chuck Bednarik Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Davey O'Brien Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford

Doak Walker Award: Running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Biletnikoff Award: Tight end Pat Freiermuth

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Watch List: Is Penn State Still Dominating Pennsylvania Recruiting?

Penn State recruiting: How many SI All-American candidates have committed to Penn State?

Mark Wogenrich

Two Penn State Backs Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Penn State's Journey Brown, Noah Cain are preseason nominees for the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Athletes Record Zero Positive Tests for COVID-19

Penn State says 178 student-athlete tests have been conducted with no positive results for COVID-19.

Mark Wogenrich

SI All-American Watch List: Highlighting Penn State's Contenders

Who from Penn State's 2021 recruiting class will be named to the Sports Illustrated All-America Football Team?

Mark Wogenrich

Pay Reductions 'Probably Unavoidable,' Penn State AD Says

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour is exploring cost-cutting measures, including pay reductions for coaches.

Mark Wogenrich

by

jcast

Penn State's Sean Clifford Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford joins Micah Parsons on college football's preseason awards list.

Mark Wogenrich

James Franklin's Outlook for a 2020 Football Season

Penn State coach James Franklin discussed a variety of topics on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Basketball Gets Big News from Abdou Tsimbila

Penn State announced that 6-8 forward Abdou Tsimbila will be eligible for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State recruiting update: Two key prospects name Lions to their top 7

Defensive backs Derrick Davis Jr. and De'Jahn Warren list Penn State among their finalists.

Mark Wogenrich

Here's Your Chance to Zoom with James Franklin

The State College Quarterback Club is taking its weekly lunch with Penn State coach James Franklin online.

Mark Wogenrich