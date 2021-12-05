Penn State to Play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl

Penn State returns to Tampa for the first time since 2011 for its first meeting with the Razorbacks.

Penn State will play Arkansas in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl, a remarkable landing spot for a team that finished the regular season 7-5. The game is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Lions will make their first appearance in the Outback Bowl since 2011, when they also finished the regular season at 7-5. Florida, in Urban Meyer's last game as head coach, defeated Penn State 37-24. The appearance marked Joe Paterno's last bowl game as Penn State's head coach.

Penn State and Arkansas are playing for the first time.

Here's what you need to know about the Outback Bowl.

Outback Bowl Fast Facts

Who: Penn State (7-5) vs. No. 22 Arkansas (8-4)

When: Noon EST Jan. 1

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: fuboTV

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Payout: $6.4 million per team

Penn State's Outback Bowl History

Penn State is playing in the Outback Bowl for the fifth time. The Lions are 3-1, with victories over Auburn (43-14 in 1996), Kentucky (26-14 in 1999) and Tennessee (20-10 in 2007).

Penn State finished the 2010 regular season at 7-5 following a 28-22 loss to Michigan State but earned the bowl upgrade vs. Florida (also 7-5) in part because of the Paterno-Meyer matchup.

Interceptions dominated the game. Penn State cornerback D'Anton Lynn intercepted Florida's John Brantley on the team's first play from scrimmage, and the Lions capitalized with a touchdown.

But Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin threw five interceptions, including one that Florida's Ahmad Black returned 80 yards for a clinching touchdown in the game's final minutes.

Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno coached his last bowl game in the 2011 Outback Bowl. Florida defeated Penn State 37-24. (Rob Christy/USA Today Sports)

Scouting the Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas opened the season with four straight wins, including one over then No. 10 Texas A&M, to reach No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The Razorbacks then lost three straight (to Georgia, Mississippi and Auburn) and took Alabama to the final minute before falling 42-35. The 35 points were the second-most scored against Alabama this season.

Like Penn State, Arkansas was competitive in its losses, save for the 37-0 decision against Georgia. The Razorbacks fell by one point to Mississippi and were tied late against Alabama.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 2,578 yards this season, with a 66.9 completion rate and a 21-3 touchdown/interception ratio.

Arkansas is making its first bowl appearance since 2016.

