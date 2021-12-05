Penn State to Play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Penn State to Face Arkansas in the Outback Bowl

    Penn State returns to Tampa for the first time since 2011 for its first meeting with the Razorbacks.
    Author:

    Penn State will play Arkansas in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl, a remarkable landing spot for a team that finished the regular season 7-5. The game is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

    The Lions will make their first appearance in the Outback Bowl since 2011, when they also finished the regular season at 7-5. Florida, in Urban Meyer's last game as head coach, defeated Penn State 37-24. The appearance marked Joe Paterno's last bowl game as Penn State's head coach.

    Penn State and Arkansas are playing for the first time.

    Here's what you need to know about the Outback Bowl.

    Outback Bowl Fast Facts

    • Who: Penn State (7-5) vs. No. 22 Arkansas (8-4)
    • When: Noon EST Jan. 1
    • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
    • TV: ESPN2
    • Streaming: fuboTV
    • Tickets: Ticketmaster
    • Payout: $6.4 million per team

    Penn State's Outback Bowl History

    Penn State is playing in the Outback Bowl for the fifth time. The Lions are 3-1, with victories over Auburn (43-14 in 1996), Kentucky (26-14 in 1999) and Tennessee (20-10 in 2007).

    Penn State finished the 2010 regular season at 7-5 following a 28-22 loss to Michigan State but earned the bowl upgrade vs. Florida (also 7-5) in part because of the Paterno-Meyer matchup.

    Interceptions dominated the game. Penn State cornerback D'Anton Lynn intercepted Florida's John Brantley on the team's first play from scrimmage, and the Lions capitalized with a touchdown.

    Read More

    But Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin threw five interceptions, including one that Florida's Ahmad Black returned 80 yards for a clinching touchdown in the game's final minutes.

    Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno coached his last bowl game in the 2011 Outback Bowl. Florida defeated Penn State 37-24. (Rob Christy/USA Today Sports)

    Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno coached his last bowl game in the 2011 Outback Bowl. Florida defeated Penn State 37-24. (Rob Christy/USA Today Sports)

    Scouting the Arkansas Razorbacks

    Arkansas opened the season with four straight wins, including one over then No. 10 Texas A&M, to reach No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The Razorbacks then lost three straight (to Georgia, Mississippi and Auburn) and took Alabama to the final minute before falling 42-35. The 35 points were the second-most scored against Alabama this season.

    Like Penn State, Arkansas was competitive in its losses, save for the 37-0 decision against Georgia. The Razorbacks fell by one point to Mississippi and were tied late against Alabama.

    Quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 2,578 yards this season, with a 66.9 completion rate and a 21-3 touchdown/interception ratio.

    Arkansas is making its first bowl appearance since 2016.

    Read more

    Tracking Penn State's offseason moves

    Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry intends to compete with Penn State

    Potential candidates to become Penn State's next defensive coordinator

    Raymond James
    Football

    Penn State to Play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl

    45 seconds ago
    Joe Moorhead
    Football

    Joe Moorhead Is a Head Coach Again

    Dec 4, 2021
    Pry_Franklin3
    Football

    At Virginia Tech, Brent Pry Intends to Compete in Recruiting With Penn State

    Dec 2, 2021
    Jahan Dotson Maryland 3
    Football

    Penn State's Jahan Dotson Named First-Team All-Big Ten

    Dec 1, 2021
    Jordan Stout punting
    Football

    Penn State's Jordan Stout Named Big Ten Punter of the Year

    Nov 30, 2021
    Beaver Stadium 2021
    Football

    Potential Candidates to Become Penn State's Next Defensive Coordinator

    Dec 3, 2021
    Brent Pry
    Football

    Virginia Tech Hires Penn State's Brent Pry as Head Coach

    Nov 30, 2021
    James Franklin Rutgers
    Football

    Tracking Penn State's Offseason Moves

    Dec 4, 2021