Tracking Penn State's Offseason Moves

College football's hot-stove season is here. Penn State figures to be active in the portal and on the carousel.

The coaching carousel is spinning, the NCAA Transfer Portal is popping and players are deciding their futures as college football's hot-stove season has arrived.

After signing a new 10-year contract, Penn State coach James Franklin likely will address multiple changes to his staff and roster. Expect some coaching moves, decisions on NFL futures and transfers and another dip into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

This is what we're tracking.

Is Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry moving on?

Pry has been with Franklin for 11 years at Vanderbilt and Penn State and might consider launching a new phase of his career. With Florida hiring Billy Napier as its new head coach, Louisiana is in the market. Pry coached defense there from 2002-06, often raved about his time with the program and might be a contender to return.

Pry is being mentioned for other jobs as well, notably at Virginia Tech, according to ESPN. That would be an interesting move for a first-time head coach.

Other coaching moves to watch

Penn State's struggling 2021 offense could prompt Franklin to make changes. Coordinator Mike Yurcich isn't going anywhere, particularly with quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula enrolling in January, Yurcich has an opportunity to mold his quarterbacks into his offense.

However, Penn State needs to improve significantly on the offensive line, which has been an eight-year drag on Franklin's rosters. He's on his third line coach (Phil Trautwein) and could be in the market for another. That would be a major change, though, since Trautwein is considered among the nation's top technical coaches and is only in his second year.

In addition, running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider could be eyeing a promotion, as an offensive coordinator or perhaps even as a head coach. Seider is among the nation's top recruiters and would make a splash with a smaller program. Temple has an opening, for instance.

Who's coming, who's going?

Quarterback Sean Clifford, who hasn't discussed his future publicly yet, shared some long hugs with teammates after Penn State's 30-27 loss at Michigan State. He is the primary domino of Penn State's offseason roster decisions, particularly with the freshmen enrolling early and the portal swimming with transfer quarterbacks.

Other key players to watch on the return front are linebacker Ellis Brooks, safety Ji'Ayir Brown, center Mike Miranda and kickers Jordan Stout and Jake Pinegar. The running backs room certainly will undergo change; it's unlikely that Keyvone Lee, Noah Cain, Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes all return with highly ranked recruits Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen set to enroll.

Draft decisions belong to linebacker Brandon Smith and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Further, who might decline to play in the bowl game? Penn State really hasn't faced this issue before, but several players could opt out, notably potential first-round selections Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker.

Read more

Penn State bowl projections: Las Vegas? New York? Nashville?

Penn State's 2021 season was a missed opportunity

'This is home,' James Franklin says after signing 10-year deal with Penn State