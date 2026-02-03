Penn State to Play Friday Night Game in New Big Ten Stadium This Season

Penn State agreed to a major adjustment to its 2026 football schedule, one that will see the program help open a new stadium. Penn State will be part of the first game at Northwestern's new Ryan Field, which is scheduled to open with their Oct. 2 Big Ten meeting in Evanston. That's a Friday-night game, with kickoff time and broadcast details to be announced.

Like Penn State, Northwestern embarked on a multiyear stadium project, though the university built a brand new facility where the former Ryan Field used to sit. The new Ryan Field is an $862 million, privately funded stadium that will seat 35,000 fans and has been under construction since June 2024.

The Oct. 2 date for the Penn State-Northwestern game is significant. It represents the 100th anniversary of when Northwestern Stadium, Ryan Field's predecessor, hosted its first football game in 1926.

Northwestern’s new Ryan Field is bringing fans up close to the action 🏟️@PatRyanChicago breaks down the technology of @NewRyanField and how it reimagines the fan experience. pic.twitter.com/mNIUpKNz44 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2025

"The opening of the new Ryan Field marks a defining moment for Northwestern Football and reflects our continued investment in excellence across every aspect of the program," Mark Jackson, Northwestern Athletics Director Mark Jackson said in a statement. "The opener against Penn State presented by FOX Sports provides us with an extraordinary stage to showcase the incredible stadium and the culture that Head Coach David Braun has established.

"We appreciate the dedication and support of our fans and campus community, and we look forward to welcoming them to the nation's greatest college football stadium that will elevate the

student-athlete experience and bring us together in powerful and memorable ways."

Northwestern will play its first two home games at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, the two-year temporary home of Wildcats football, before unveiling the new Ryan Field against Penn State. In a news release, Northwestern said that Ryan Field construction is scheduled to be completed in mid-September.

100 Years in the Making.



🗓️ Friday, October 2 pic.twitter.com/oyGvAqUD9t — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) February 3, 2026

The Nittany Lions will play their first Friday-night game since 2023, when they defeated Michigan State 42-0 on Black Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. The game is No. 5 on a Penn State schedule that has been called the "easiest" in the Big Ten next season.

In his first season as Penn State's head coach, Matt Campbell does not face any of the Big Ten's 2025 College Football Playoff teams, including unbeaten national champion Indiana. Penn State also does not face Ohio State and Oregon, along with nine-win teams Illinois and Iowa.

Northwestern defeated Penn State 22-21 at Beaver Stadium last season, marking the final game of James Franklin's tenure as head coach. The Wildcats added offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to their staff this offseason, along with new quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel. Penn State fans will remember Neuheisel as the interim offensive coordinator for UCLA when the Bruins defeated the Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl last season.

Penn State begins the 2026 season at home Sept. 5 against Marshall. Here's a look at Penn State's 2026 football schedule.

Date Opponent Location Sept. 5 MARSHALL Beaver Stadium Sept. 12 Temple Lincoln Financial Field Sept. 19 BUFFALO Beaver Stadium Sept. 26 WISCONSIN Beaver Stadium Oct. 2 at Northwestern Ryan Field Oct. 10 USC Beaver Stadium Oct. 17 at Michigan Michigan Stadium Oct. 24 BYE Oct. 31 PURDUE Beaver Stadium Nov. 7 at Washington Husky Stadium Nov. 14 MINNESOTA Beaver Stadium Nov. 21 RUTGERS Beaver Stadium Nov. 28 at Maryland SECU Stadium

