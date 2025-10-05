What We Learned From Penn State's Shocking Loss to UCLA
Penn State thought this road game could not have come at a better time after its double-overtime loss to Oregon last week. UCLA was 0-4 with an interim head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, and Penn State was a 25.5-point favorite. Penn State was supposed to win this game.
And then the Bruins upset the No. 7 Nittany Lions 42-37 in Pasadena for their first win of the season. UCLA also became the first unranked team to beat an AP top-10 team in 40 years.
After playing three non-conference games that hinted toward struggles offensively, Penn State’s defense caused a majority of the concern Saturday at the Rose Bowl. And Penn State (3-2) couldn’t overcome UCLA’s fast start, made more surprising by the fact that the Bruins had been outscored 33-0 in first quarters this season. Here’s what we learned from our first look at the Nittany Lions on the road.
UCLA caught Penn State by surprise with more than its coaching staff
Penn State coach James Franklin knew his team would face plenty of uncertainty against UCLA, which had several coaching changes through four weeks of the season. The Bruins’ offensive play caller, Jerry Neuheisel, wasn’t named until Tuesday, yet he led UCLA’s offense to five first-half scoring drives, including the team's first opening-drive touchdown in 10 games to take its first lead of the season.
Penn State looked unprepared, and UCLA’s decision to attempt an onside kick really caught Penn State off guard. It was the first quarter, and the Nittany Lions knew UCLA might try something like that. However, no one expected how easily the Bruins would recover that ball. There wasn’t a defender in sight. UCLA’s two-score lead kept the defense on the field for nearly the first eight minutes of the game.
Time of possession really, really matters
Normally the crowd is considered the “12th-man” advantage, but the Rose Bowl game clock looked like it wore a Bruins jersey as well. UCLA had the ball for more than 39 minutes, nearly double that of Penn State. The gap was nine minutes in the first half, when Penn State ran only 21 offensive plays — 20 fewer than the Bruins.
Penn State had to efficiently work the clock in the second half to claw back. While UCLA had two drives over seven minutes, Penn State couldn’t really afford to kill time. On the drive that resulted in Khalil Dinkins’ 40-yard touchdown, Penn State didn’t even use two full minutes.
UCLA had four touchdown drives that started at their own 25-yard line, and Penn State had no answer as time ticked down and the Bruins kept gaining yards.
Nico Iamaleava exploits a defensive weakness
UCLA’s quarterback provided more than just a threat with his arm. His legs brought energy into the Rose Bowl with his 128 rushing yards. He scored three touchdowns on the ground, threw for two more and made Penn State’s defense look incapable of stopping him.
In the first half, Penn State couldn’t get off the field, as UCLA scored on each possession to build a 20-point lead before halftime. After last week, Franklin wanted a better performance from the defense on first down, and UCLA was OK there, averaging 5 yards per play. But the Bruins were terrific on third down, converting 10 of 16 attempts on an average third-down distance of 7.4 yards. The Bruins missed just once on third down in the first half and went 5-for-5 in the first quarter.
UCLA’s dominant early run game opened up Iamaleava’s options through the air. His longest connection was to Kwazi Gilmer for 43 yards in the first half. While two defenders were on him, the receiver easily made the catch.
The defense hasn’t really been the cause of many issues for Penn State, but UCLA exploited several weaknesses, including getting two offsides calls, one on a 4th-and-1.
Penn State’s sideline looked rattled as well
The middle eight can be the most pivotal minutes of any matchup, and Penn State had the perfect opportunity to cut into UCLA’s lead. In those four minutes before halftime, the Nittany Lions had the ball and drove down the field but eventually faced 4th-and-2 from UCLA’s 36-yard line.
Time was expiring, and Franklin didn’t call a timeout. UCLA eventually did, and Allar was sacked. The Bruins still had 22 seconds to work with, enough to close the half with a 55-yard field goal.
Had Franklin called timeout and Penn State successfully converted, having that extra time, even if it was 20 seconds more, could have made a huge difference. It was magnified considering that Penn State started the second half with the ball.
Penn State’s clock management might not have made the difference in the game, but it could’ve helped take some of the pressure off the offense in those situations.
Penn State’s offense plays with more urgency when trailing
It took more than three quarters against Oregon before Penn State’s offense looked like a cohesive unit. Then there was urgency during those two touchdown drives on which the Nittany Lions tied the game to force overtime.
Against UCLA, Penn State didn’t have the option to have a slow start, considering the first time Allar touched the ball, it trailed by 10 points. Penn State was surprisingly in a similar situation being down by two scores. But, to some extent, the offense functions more efficiently when trailing.
On Penn State’s first drive, the tempo was fast, Allar spread the ball to several receivers, and despite trailing, the unit didn’t look frustrated. That first drive should be the model for how Penn State runs its offense. But the Nittany Lions didn’t score again in the first half, as UCLA took a 20-point lead into halftime.
Penn State’s offense often lacks urgency, and mistakes pile up. But did UCLA’s lead provide too much pressure? Luke Reynolds’ fumble on Penn State’s opening possession after halftime made it feel that way. But on its next three possessions, Penn State’s offense scored touchdowns.
When Allar uses his legs, the offense is better off. But for some reason, the Nittany Lions don’t look to run him specifically until late in the game. The quarterback actually led Penn State’s rushing effort with 78 yards. Kaytron Allen had 50.
Now what?
The last time Penn State lost to an unranked opponent was in 2021, when Illinois survived nine overtimes to win. This loss puts a ton of pressure on Franklin and the team. Penn State can’t lose a third game and make the playoff. Even this loss might have ended the team’s playoff hopes.
Despite losing the White Out last week, this loss feels inexcusable considering how much UCLA struggled heading into this matchup. The Bruins outplayed Penn State, whose lackluster defensive performance hurt the offense’s ability to have the bounceback performance it needed to get the team back on track.