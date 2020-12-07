Penn State to Recognize 12 Players on Senior Day

Senior Day will be a quiet one for 12 Penn State players scheduled to play their final games at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State will recognize 12 seniors, including three who have accepted invitations to the 2021 Senior Bowl, at its annual Senior Day game.

Penn State will host Michigan State 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium, where the group of Lions is scheduled to play for the final time. The list includes seven starters.

Tight end Trevor Baker

Safety Jaquan Brisker

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields

Offensive lineman Will Fries

Kicker Carson Landis

Receiver Isaac Lutz

Offensive lineman Michal Menet

Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton

Defensive end Shane Simmons

Defensive end Shaka Toney

Safety Lamont Wade

Receiver Benjamin Wilson

In theory, all 12 players are eligible to return for the 2021 season, since the NCAA is not requiring players to use a year of eligibility in 2020. Whether any do will be part of coach James Franklin's offseason roster decisions.

Fries (40 starts) and Menet (32) are Penn State's most experienced players. Shelton, Toney and Wade each have started 20 games, and Brisker has started seven.

Castro-Fields started the season's first three games but has missed the last four. He has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., along with Menet and Toney.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.