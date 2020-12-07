WrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Penn State to Recognize 12 Players on Senior Day

Senior Day will be a quiet one for 12 Penn State players scheduled to play their final games at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State will recognize 12 seniors, including three who have accepted invitations to the 2021 Senior Bowl, at its annual Senior Day game.

Penn State will host Michigan State 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium, where the group of Lions is scheduled to play for the final time. The list includes seven starters.

  • Tight end Trevor Baker
  • Safety Jaquan Brisker
  • Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields
  • Offensive lineman Will Fries
  • Kicker Carson Landis
  • Receiver Isaac Lutz
  • Offensive lineman Michal Menet
  • Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton
  • Defensive end Shane Simmons
  • Defensive end Shaka Toney
  • Safety Lamont Wade
  • Receiver Benjamin Wilson

In theory, all 12 players are eligible to return for the 2021 season, since the NCAA is not requiring players to use a year of eligibility in 2020. Whether any do will be part of coach James Franklin's offseason roster decisions.

Fries (40 starts) and Menet (32) are Penn State's most experienced players. Shelton, Toney and Wade each have started 20 games, and Brisker has started seven.

Castro-Fields started the season's first three games but has missed the last four. He has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., along with Menet and Toney.

